The Mall at Johnson City has recruited a local artist to install a mural on the mall's exterior wall between the facility's main entrance and the Ulta sign.
Washington Prime Group, the owner of the mall, said in a press release Tuesday that the artist, Caitlin Maupin, is a senior at East Tennessee State University with an illustrative art style and a background in graphic design. She is a Chattanooga native who calls Johnson City her second home. Maupin connected with Johnson City Mall through the Johnson City Public Arts Council.
The release said the installation is part of the Canvas Project, which gives local artists a space to showcase their art within prominent areas of Washington Prime Group town centers across the country.
“Local artists make our community vibrant,” Ashley Grindstaff, general manager at the Mall at Johnson City, said in the press release. “Their use of subjects, color, texture and composition awaken a sense of curiosity and connection to the world around us. The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together. We will spotlight an artist’s talent with live, in-person and in-progress work on display right outside.”
The release said the Johnson City Mall has worked closely with Caitlin Maupin to create a plan for artwork that will inspire the community. The concept is a vintage greeting card featuring local history and sentimental landmarks.
Maupin will be installing the mural in that space through Nov. 1 and guests are welcome to watch her work from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“This project is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to using this artwork as a way to celebrate what makes Johnson City special to the community,” Maupin said in the release. “There’s elements of Founder’s Park, downtown Johnson City and ETSU’s campus included in the design, so anyone familiar with Johnson City can relate to it.”
To learn more about The Canvas Project and monitor updates about this project visit mallatjohnsoncity.com.