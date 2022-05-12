Members of the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion will host its annual public observance of Memorial Day.
The event will be held on May 30 at the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue in front of Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, 105 E. Main St., which is across the street from the city's Municipal and Safety Building.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. with the tradition of standing to sing the National Anthem and to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Next, a brief review of the origins of the Memorial Day ceremony will be presented by Kings Mountain Post 24 historian Alan Jackson.
Organizers say the program will recall the many sacrifices of veterans and their families over the past 300 years.
At the conclusion of the the event, a wreath will be presented by the Legion commander and Post Adjutant at the foot of the Doughboy statue.
The event will take about 30 minutes to complete.
The Doughboy statue was originally presented to Johnson City officials in 1935 and now features bronze placards honoring those who served during World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Desert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa.
Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion was chartered on Oct. 3, 1919, with 27 Legionnaires and Dr. H. M. Cass as its first commander.
The name of the Kings Mountain post was taken from the OverMountain Men that left this region from nearby Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals (now Elizabethton) during the Revolutionary War to engage the British forces in North and South Carolina.