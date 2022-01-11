"Little Women" onstage at the JRT

The beloved classic “Little Women,” based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, opens at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre on Thursday.
Set in 1865, this story about the March sisters and their family and friends is an inspirational way to start the new year.
“‘Little Women’ is a very wholesome tale,” said Miranda Laurio (who plays Jo), “but it deals with real problems and struggles too—it embodies what it takes for a family to stay together and love each other no matter what, be it through anger and disagreement, through poverty and want, through success and joy, or separation, even loss.”
The show revolves around the sisters and their relationship to each other during what is a tumultuous year while their father is serving in the Civil War. Though the sisters are close, they still deal with disappointment, frustration, and bitterness as any siblings typically do. But their love is powerful and helps them overcome these relational obstacles.
“This story is about the power of love, perseverance, generosity, and forgiveness,” said Krista Wharton (who plays Marmee). “My character Marmee loves her daughters fiercely and has taught them the importance of giving to those who are less fortunate, to be forgiving and show grace, and to be true to themselves.”
Laurio also believes one of the show’s central themes is forgiveness.
“It’s not natural for humans to forgive; but when we do, beautiful things happen, and that’s what real love is all about: doing the kind thing even when it is hard. That type of love can change the world, and I think we all need to see examples of that love; we all need to be re-inspired.”
“Little Women is a special story because it is filled with so much hope and growth,” said Margaret Siglin (who plays Meg). “We get an opportunity to see all the sisters grow in one way or another and watch as the family bonds together in the toughest of times. We’ve all experienced tough times recently, so this show’s themes feel especially relevant right now.”
Little Women is adapted for the stage by Marisha Chamberlain. The show is directed by Pam Johnson, assisted by Jessica Shelton, and stage managed by Sabra Hayden.
Rounding out the cast are Dave Bernhardt, Becky Edmisten, Michael Ellis, Ryan Gray, Tristan Matthews, Caroline Peccia, Abby Raper, and Kari Tuthill. Alternates are Kaitlyn Dorr, Nathan Marooney, and Joel VanEaton. This production is sponsored by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Sonia King.
Shows run Thursdays through Sundays, Jan. 13-30. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
To buy tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theater is at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
From the Town of Jonesborough: In accordance with current CDC guidance, masks are kindly requested for all patrons attending the performances.