Life with the dogs is a labor of love

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — What began as a hobby turned into a passion for David Henry.
Training and raising border collies has become a full-time job, but spend some time on the farm with Henry and you quickly realize it’s a labor of love.
Henry’s Fieldstone, located between Abingdon and Damascus, is a working farm with sheep and cattle, and it gives the dogs all the work they need to become champions.
Henry and the dogs travel the country competing in sheep and cattle trials. They’ve even gone abroad for competitions and have pocketed quite a bit of prize money for their efforts.
“I’m making a living doing something I absolutely love,” Henry says as he whistles to one of his dogs, Penny, who enthusiastically sprints around a flock of sheep. “The doors and the opportunities that have opened up for me, it’s just incredible.”
Watching Henry work the border collies in the field is impressive. They listen to his commands. They stop on a dime when he tells them to even if they’re several hundred yards away. If he wants, he can make them take a wider angle of attack to coerce an entire herd of cattle to run in one direction.
They run, stop, change direction and generally do whatever Henry says, sometimes without any command at all.
“They’re kind of like a remote control car,” he said. “You can kind of put them anywhere you want.”
On this day, Henry brought out four dogs, Cody, Penny, Skip and Lite. Cody, who turns two later this month, captured the Southwest Cattledog Association’s year-end finals in October. Two-year-old Penny won her first trials in Wytheville earlier this month. Skip, a client’s dog, won an event at the Irish Nursery Finals last year.
“These dogs, the fact that they’re competing at the national level as young as they are is almost unheard of,” Henry said. “It’s like a high school kid playing NBA ball. When Cody won the Southwest Cattledog trials, he was competing against 8-, 9-year-old dogs and he was just a year and a half at the time.
“I’m lucky to have really good dogs now. These dogs should still be winning trials six years from now.”
When a litter is born it doesn’t take long for Henry to be able to tell which ones will work well on the farm.
“At six weeks old, there’ll be one standing over the food bowl like a bulldog with his shoulders out growling at everyone else,” Henry said. “That’s what we like. We’ll keep two or three puppies out of every litter.
“We’ll pick a dominant, really bold, aggressive type dog because these dogs are going to work cattle. It’s not just for show and fluff. If they’re not tough enough to do farm work, then we don’t keep them. There are plenty of people looking for a pet.”
Once they identify the stronger candidates for the farm, the training begins immediately.
“From the time it’s a little puppy, we’ll put it on a long cord,” Henry says. “We’ll say its name and pull it all the way into us, pet it and let it go. We’re just letting them know ‘You’re going to get affection. We’re going to take care of you. We’re going to keep you fed and keep you warm. But you’re also going to be obedient.’ ”
The puppies quickly learn a universal correction sound — along with the word “no.”
“Whether they’re getting ready to pee in the house, chasing sheep too hard, barking in the kennel, not coming when they’re called — they all know what ‘no’ means,” he said.
The dogs learn verbal and whistle commands for pretty much everything, from stand to lie down to come.
“You can see,” Henry said as Penny worked the sheep, “pretty much everything they do revolves around a predator-prey relationship with the stock. Everything you’ve seen from these dogs is pretty relaxed and calm. What you haven’t really seen is that dog is perfectly capable of handling several hundred sheep. When they start to turn on her, she’s got teeth. And she’ll bite.”
Shortly after Henry said that, Penny nipped at a sheep’s foot to get it back in line
“If they’re not staying together, that’s what they get,” he said.
Sometimes the dogs get the worst of it. Cody was still showing some scars from being kicked during a recent cattle dog trial competition in Oklahoma.
It certainly didn’t make him shy, though. He was still going full speed, biting at a Brahman’s feet as Henry described his actions.
As hard as the dogs were working — and they were running all over the farm, up and down the hills, bringing livestock back to Henry — they’re still regular dogs. When they take a break, they enjoy being petted and seem genuinely affectionate.
Henry’s Facebook page has a photo of Penny lying on a people bed holding a toy in her paws.
“They’re perfectly capable of being really good pets, but they’re not couch potatoes,” Henry said. “If you don’t have sheep or cattle for them to chase, you need a tennis ball, you need to run and be active.”
Now, Henry’s 19-year-old son Layton is his business partner.
“To have a young person this day and time that’s willing to get out of bed and get off the computer and come here and actually work, whether it’s 10 degrees or 95 degrees, that’s kind of what it’s all about,” Henry said.
Henry got interested in border collies years ago when he was at a rodeo, where he was taking part in team roping. He saw a dog working sheep and it caught his attention.
“I thought that was just really cool to think you can take an animal and talk to it like a person, quietly, and have it mind better than a lot of people’s kids mind and really get farm work done with it,” he said. “I thought that was impressive.”
So Henry got a puppy. He knew nothing about training and started reading books and watching videos.
“It just took off from there,” he said.
That first dog, Holly, won the first competition Henry ever entered.
He was hooked and so was Holly, who continued to win until she was 12 years old.
“It was just something fun for me to do, a little hobby,” he said.
That hobby eventually turned into a full-time job. He’s been training dogs for 28 years.
“I never dreamed I could buy a farm,” Henry said. “Somehow I managed to buy a farm and actually have it be profitable. If you raise a couple litters of puppies and you trial 25, 30 weekends a year and you train some outside dogs, raise some sheep, raise some cattle, you can pay a couple of college tuitions and make a house and farm payment.
“The whole farm life, this is pretty much my office,” he says, looking over the rolling hills. “I travel and have interaction with people. When I come home, this is heaven. It’s quiet and peaceful.”