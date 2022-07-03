A local artist’s love for his mountain home can be seen in the ethereal trees he paints.
Jonesborough’s McKinney Center will host artist Craig Smith starting Friday, July 8, during the exhibition reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees can meet and talk with the painter during this time. This free exhibition will be on display from July 8 until July 22 at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough.
“If you love nature, trees, and color, you will love Craig Smith’s work,” said McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons.
Smith is a Northeast Tennessee native and multimedia artist specializing in one-of-a-kind paintings called “spirit treez.”
Smith said his inspiration “comes from my beautiful mountain home and loving family. I believe that life is magical and that we are all connected. Spirit Treez pour from my soul and are painted in love, light, and all positivity. I am humbly grateful for the opportunity and ability to share my art with you.”
Visitors to the exhibition will be able to purchase any artwork on display.
For more information about the McKinney Center, visit www.mckinneycenter.com.