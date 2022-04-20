The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library will hold a book sale on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 1 from 1-3 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Room.
The Sunday sale includes a special $5 per bag deal. Bags are provided at the sale for those who need them.
The sale features thousands of donated items.
"I love seeing the wide variety of materials and genres at our book sales," Friends member Elisabeth Dubberley said. "You can find all sorts of hidden gems, from fiction and nonfiction books, audiobooks, to DVDs and CDs. There is something for everyone!"
Along with finding hidden gems, the sale offers people a chance to support their local library. All proceeds from the sale go to furthering Johnson City Public Library’s work.
Paperbacks cost $1 and hardbacks cost $3; children’s books are 4 for $1 and children's chapter books are 2 for $1.
CDs are 4 for $1 and DVDs are $1 each. People can also purchase a library tote bag full of books for $25.
In addition to the public Saturday and Sunday sales, Friends of the Library members are invited to a preview sale on April 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library is a group of volunteers dedicated to the welfare and promotion of the library. Anyone can sign up to become a Friends member online at jcpl.org/friends or in-person at the book sale. Email friends@jcpl.org for more information about the Friends or the book sale.
Visit jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 West Millard St. to use Johnson City Public Library. Like Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to receive daily updates on library collections, programs and services.