Richard Griffin has served as the director of the Washington County Public Library for five years. He was previously the children’s librarian in Catawba County, North Carolina.
Griffin’s wife, Patty, is the coding manager for a hospital in Yuma, Arizona. He has a daughter, who works at a local medical facility.
Fast Facts
Dog or cat: “We have four cats. I’m not sure where they all came from.”
Hobbies: “Historical research and writing.”
Favorite book: “Lord of the Rings,” by JRR Tolkien.WHAT DO YOU ENJOY MOST ABOUT YOUR WORK?
I enjoy helping someone find the information they need or a great book they had fun reading.
HOW HAS THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CHANGED THE WAY THE LIBRARY OPERATES?
Unfortunately, we are currently closed to the public and are just conducting curbside service. We are looking for ways to offer more services to our patrons while still maintaining employee safety. We are also adding many programs online such as children’s story time, teen and adult programs.
WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES THE LIBRARY STAFF FACE DURING THE PANDEMIC?
The library staff interacts with many library patrons throughout each day. Like any service employees, there are concerns about being exposed to COVID-19. While we have procedures in place trying to minimize this, there is still a risk.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR LIBRARY PATRONS IN THIS TIME OF COVID-19?
Please be patient. We like working with the public and want to help as best we can while attempting to maintain safety. Please contact us for information.
WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY’S LIBRARIES?
We are establishing a library foundation for raising funds for two new library buildings. It will take time, but we hope to have it completely established soon.