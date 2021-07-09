Tax-free questions
Unfortunately, I have not studied politics so I do not understand why laws are constantly being passed in Tennessee without the residents voting on them. When the Johnson City Press ran an article on June 29 about the laws that went into effect on July 1, that was the first time I heard about most of these laws.
The law I would like to address in this letter is the “Sales Tax Holiday.” This law proposes that millions of dollars in taxes will be cut by increasing sales tax on food. Food that all people in Tennessee will have to buy. This will take place for six days. We expect to get millions of dollars extra in taxes in six days. Also, these six days just so happen to take place from the end of a month to the beginning of the month. Around the time most low-income families get their benefits.
To add insult to injury, at a time when we should be trying to use taxes to persuade people to stay at home, we are cutting taxes on the food from restaurants.
For a strongly Christian-based section of the United States, we sure aren’t taking very Christ-like actions toward the needs of low-income families.
LEIGH COFFMAN
Johnson City
City homeless approach misguided
Last Sunday’s headline “Where are they going to go?” began with Johnson City’s strategy of removing the homeless. I have thought all week about the Johnson City strategy. And once again the city fails in planning.
Where do the city crews chase the homeless to? Primarily to our older neighborhoods, just moving the downtown’s problem to the surrounding residential areas. Aren’t you worried about putting our children and our elderly at risk when you chase these new “group of homeless people who are more aggressive” into our alleys, sidewalks and lawns?
The city didn’t plan when they stopped using the alleys for garbage pickup. And now most of the older neighborhoods have backyards that face alleys that aren’t monitored by the police or any other city department.
The city ought to consider inviting the homeless to sleep in the city parking lot at 601 Main St. Perhaps they could provide cots and tents or canopies. If the bathrooms aren’t available, maybe rent a couple of Porta Johns. They would be right in front of the police station where the police could quickly intervene if there were problems. They could begin set up as the parking lot empties each night. The city could allow free bus rides to the safe sleeping area each evening. In the morning the cots could be collected before the parking lot is needed. Then if Pindzola thinks it helps to “have them walk a while to get to those services” the city could let the individuals find their way walking to the services.
LORRAINE BROWN
Johnson City