As warmer temperatures arrive, Daisy Duke finds herself out and about a little more.
There’s nothing she likes better than riding in the car with her head sticking out of the window. Her ears flap and her jowls fill with air. You can see the smile on her face, even when she comes back into the car and paints the inside of the windshield and windows with slobber and nose prints.
She makes such a mess that we recently signed on for one of those unlimited car wash deals. Every time Daisy Duke goes for a ride, the car is brought to the car wash the next day if not sooner.
Even if she’s busy burying a bone — usually an activity that cannot and will not be interrupted — she’ll drop everything and run if she’s asked “Do you want to go for a ride?”
It doesn’t matter where we go — the vet’s office, the pet store, even the Johnson City Press newsroom — it’s the trip that matters.
It’s a trait that Daisy Duke shares with an untold number of dogs around the world. It’s just fun for a dog to ride. And it’s fun to drive past a car with a friendly looking pooch’s head sticking out of the window and give the driver a knowing nod, letting them know you appreciate their dog.
Now, a Florida lawmaker is trying to ruin all of the fun. Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, introduced legislation that would make it illegal to “allow a dog to extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway.”
Daisy Duke had a response to that, but it was unprintable in a family newspaper.
Being a passenger in the car is a dog’s right. And sticking their head out of the window is practically mandatory.
Luckily, that kind of legislation hasn’t been proposed in Tennessee. If it was, Daisy Duke would just become an outlaw. I’m driving and she’s riding — with her head out of the window — no matter what.
Keep in mind, one of the dangers is the possibility of the dog falling or jumping out. I open the window just enough for Daisy Duke to get her head out. She weighs about 85 pounds these days and cannot get the rest of her body through the opening. She is also on her leash, which is tethered inside of the car.
Another provision in the bill would make it illegal for dogs to ride on drivers’ laps. That’s something we don’t have to worry about. If Daisy Duke tries to get on my lap while I am driving, I would have to just turn the steering wheel over to her and move over. Then I could stick my head out of the window. If it’s allowed, that is.
Book, who says she has two very large dogs who love to stick their heads out of the window, received so much bark-back on her initial announcement that she issued a statement softening her stance, saying she is open to amending her bill.
Daisy Duke says, for the sake of her fellow canines in the Sunshine State, she certainly hopes so.
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor of the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column on the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke appear the first Friday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.