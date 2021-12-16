The Langston Centre will host a town hall focused on enhancing early childhood education as part of a new statewide initiative launched by Tennesseans for Quality Education.
The Bright Start Tennessee Network is focused on accelerating early learning outcomes and aims to close achievement and opportunity gaps for children in the state through third grade. All Northeast Tennessee counties have been selected as one of the six communities inaugural communities in the network, with the STRONG Accountable Care Community leading the effort.
The town hall will take place on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm St. It is one of 10 happening across the region.