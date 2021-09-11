Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer, but you wouldn’t know it by the way local parks looked on Monday.
The weather turned out to be gorgeous with temperatures in the mid-80s across the region and just enough cloud cover to allow for some occasional shade.
Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport specifically was crowded from dawn until dusk with people grilling out, boating and just generally having a good time.
Fort Patrick Henry Lake was bustling with boats, kayaks, paddleboards and paddle boats.
Even though the park is best known for all of the aquatic activities that can range from tubing to fishing, Warriors Path has so much more to offer.
CAMPING AND HIKING
Warriors Path has two large campgrounds, the biggest of which has 94 sites with water and electric hookups.
Many of the sites are large enough to fit RVs with slide-outs. Restrooms and shower facilities are located conveniently at each of the grounds.
One section of the main campground is open year-round with frost-free faucets and electricity.
The camp store and check-in is at the main campground entrance and reservations can be made by phone.
Hiking was one of the more popular activities on Monday and folks definitely took advantage of the 12 miles of trails within the park boundaries. Difficulties range from easy to strenuous and maps are available at any of the park operation centers.
GOLF COURSE
The 18-hole course features a large practice facility complete with a teeing ground, practice green and bunker.
The Pro Shop has a seasonal snack bar and a variety of top apparel available for sale.
Clubs, carts and pull carts are available for rent. The course is open year-round except for Christmas Day.
BIKE TRAILS
Even though Duck Island is one of the more popular destinations for bikers, the park has a designated National Recreation Trail with a system of over 9.5 miles of scenic and challenging trails.
Some of the trails include beginners like Fawn Loop (0.6 miles) all the way up to Darwin’s Revenge (1.9 miles).
OTHER AMENITIES
Warriors Path also has an Olympic-sized pool that is open Wednesday through Sunday from Memorial Day until mid- August. The pool is adjacent to the camping area and there is a small fee.
There is also a 27-hole disc golf course on the premises.
The park is also home to two miles of horse trails. The stable offers guided trail rides and pony rides for children and the stable is open April to November.
Warriors Path offers so much more as well, and you can access all of the information at www.tnstateparks.org and search for “Warriors’ Path.”