It took her about 10 months, but Julia Allen got it done.
Over the past few years, Allen knitted scarves and sometimes hats for close to 20 students in Sheilan Tester’s class. But in January of last year, she set a goal of knitting more than 500 caps — one for every student at Mountain View Elementary School.
On Friday, Allen was elated to see the smiling faces, feel the hugs and receive “thank you” cards from the Mountain View students as they received their new hats.
“Last January, something just spoke to me — the Lord just spoke to me — that all of these kids needed a hat,” said Allen as she fought back tears. “That was my goal and I worked really hard on it. It is such a blessing to just see them and see how appreciative the students are.
“I will probably go home and cry all afternoon,” Allen continued through an emerging smile.
While Allen wasn’t excited about the attention, the smiles made her day.
She said she knitted the caps of various colors during her downtime at night and over the weekend. In all, Allen knitted almost 700 caps.
“Words cannot express the appreciation we have for the work Mrs. Allen has done to provide these hats for all of our students,” Mountain View Principal Melissa Stukes said. “She is a great example of good in the world.”
Tester was surprised when Allen asked her last year how many students attended Mountain View. She didn’t realize that she would receive a call months later letting her know that Allen had a special delivery.
“Our students absolutely loved receiving their hats,” Tester said. “It was wonderful to see their smiling faces as they put on their new hats.”
Allen is a member of Grace Fellowship Church, which is a community partner of Mountain View that helps with different needs throughout the year.
“We are so fortunate to have Julia and Grace Fellowship in our lives,” Tester said.
“While she never wanted the recognition for any of this, I knew she needed to see what her love does for so many of our students.”
