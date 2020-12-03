Just Tump Trampoline Park at the Pinnacle in Bristol will unveil their new Hologate Virtual Reality system, plus various other upgrades, at 2 p.m. Friday.
In a press release, the company said this will be Bristol's first virtual reality attraction. The system will include multiple games suitable for players of any age.
The company said it has used the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown to make upgrades to its park, replacing worn furniture, equipment, dodgeballs, basketballs, kiddie area plyo-balls and foam.
New features have also been added to the obstacle course, including monkey bars, a rope swing and cargo climbing nets. Imagination Playground Big Blue Blocks and a BEAM projector interactive game have also been added to the kiddie area.
According to the press release, the ribbon cutting will feature Beth Hutton, the CEO of Just Jump Trampoline Park; Bristol, Va. Mayor Bill Hartley; Bristol, Tenn. Mayor Mahlon Lattrell and the CEO and Vice President of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon cutting will occur at 2 p.m. Friday at 315 Bristol West Blvd in Bristol, Tenn.