The rain over the last few weeks has flooded my backyard garden with growth.
I've got more than two dozen beefsteak tomatoes in various stages of ripeness — all still green — a couple of handfuls of hot peppers, a rapidly climbing cucumber vine, some decent corn stalks and 25 garlic bulbs out of the ground and drying.
I thought my growth was a little behind, but then the rains came and everything took off. I've got raised, well-drained beds, so I'm not too worried about overwatering, but I'll be watching for cracks in the tomatoes, which I've had in previous seasons from inconsistent hydration.
As part of my three sisters planting of corn, beans and squash, I put planted pole beans last week next to the growing corn, and already have some shoots coming up. They'll be trained to grow up the corn soon, and the squash will be added for ground cover.
This year, on a last-minute whim, I bumped up the density of the plants in my beds by planting some of the seedlings I originally planned to give away and direct sowing some seeds I wasn't going to plant.
The cucumbers were one of those late additions. I also have a watermelon vine growing in a plastic container, outside the raised beds.
So far, it looks like my soil is supporting all the plants, giving them the nutrients they need. I've been paying extra attention to pruning to make sure I've got enough air flow to allow pollination and discourage mold and bacteria growth.
I haven't had many problems from pests, so far, even with my bug-magnet cabbage. I have seen some welcomed visits from pollinators.
So, how have the rains treated your gardens? I'm interested in seeing your growth. Send photos to [email protected].