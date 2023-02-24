Rock out at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre starting March 2 with its production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “School of Rock,” the show made famous by the 2003 comedy starring Jack Black.

The story follows Dewey Finn (played by Corey Tickles), a down-and-out rock star wannabe, who needs to find a job. He poses as a substitute teacher at a prep school, where he secretly turns upper-class, straight-A students into a down-and-out, hardcore rock band.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you