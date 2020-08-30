With more free time indoors induced by the novel coronavirus pandemic and its control measures, more people are digging for their family roots.
Leading DNA testing services 23andMe and Ancestry.com said they’ve seen an uptick in traffic to their websites and requests for DNA testing kits since February.
Chad Fred Bailey, President of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, said the local organization has received more emails asking for help tracing ancestry than it did before the pandemic.
Many of the questions were from people new to genealogical research, he said, asking about basic resources available.
Before the pandemic, the Genealogical Society hosted regular Genealogy Help Nights at the Washington County Public Library in Jonesborough, but the library closed in March and has not yet reopened.
With a flood of genealogy questions and no physical place to give answers, the organization went online.
On Sept. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., the society will hold its first ever Virtual Genealogy Help Night on the online meeting platform Zoom.
Bailey said he hopes it will be a workshop teaching amateur genealogists how to pursue their family lines.
“With the Genealogy and History Center (at the library) still closed, it’s harder to pinpoint specific families, but in going more with the virtual help night, we’re trying to give more tips and sources they can use on their own time,” he said. “Our organization is more about teaching people how to do genealogy than to do it for them.”
To register for the help night and receive the link to the Zoom meeting, the Genealogical Society asks potential participants to visit https://bit.ly/2QsCj41. Those registering may submit questions related to family heritages of Northeast Tennessee to be answered during the meeting.
If the help night is a success, Bailey said the group will plan for more. He also hopes it may drive interest in the Genealogical Society as a whole.
“Learning more about genealogy may get them interested in coming to our meetings in the future,” he said. “We’re always looking for new members.”
The society previously met at the Jonesborough library, but has since begun meeting in the auditorium of the Jonesborough Visitors Center, where social distancing can be observed.
“We’re trying our best to go back to normal, or at least the new normal for the organization,” Bailey said.