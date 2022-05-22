A festival coming in June, in-person for the first time this year, will celebrate Appalachian food and foodways in Tennessee’s oldest town.
The Taste of Tennessee festival will be held on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
In years prior, the festival was moved to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020 and a cancellation in September 2021. Despite the necessary changes, approximately 4,000 people attended the first event online, participating in special programs such as cooking classes, historical demonstrations, farm tours and more.
This year, The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is pleased to announce that the event will take place in-person, with a similar dynamic and exciting program of activities. The festival will include live musical performances, food, special guest presentations, vendors and contests. One of the festival’s central features is a cake-baking “Take the Cake” competition for home cooks, professionals and children where local residents are encouraged to show off their skills, as well as their favorite dishes. A public tasting of the entries will be offered.
In addition to highlighting the work of local chefs, farmers, historians, and food experts, this day-long celebration also serves as a fundraiser for The Heritage Alliance and will benefit local hunger-fighting initiatives.
“Our goal is to get people excited about Appalachian cuisine, past and present,” Heritage Alliance Programming Coordinator Megan Cullen Tewell said. “That’s our main objective with this event — to connect people to food and to each other.”
The Heritage Alliance has partnered with numerous local entities to highlight Appalachian foodways.
A complete program for Taste of Tennessee will be released at a later date. Confirmed speakers include prominent chefs, “foodies,” farmers, historians and interpreters.
Speaker series tickets are now available to purchase on the Taste of Tennessee page at heritageall.org. The cost for the speaker series is $5, or participants can bring five, non-perishable food items to the event to donate to the JAMA Food Pantry.
In addition to the speaker series and cake contest, vendors will have artisanal goods available for purchase, alongside food trucks offering local fare.
Vendor forms, food truck forms, sponsorship forms, speaker series tickets and “Take the Cake” contest forms can all be found on the Taste of Tennessee page at heritageall.org. Learn more and purchase tickets at the website or via Heritage Alliance on Facebook.