Next weekend, downtown Jonesborough will be the place for MoonPies, live music, fireworks and more.
The annual Jonesborough Days Festival will take place July 2 and 3 on Main Street, right in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse.
Little Miss Jonesborough
The Jonesborough Days Festival will host the Little Miss Jonesborough Days pageant on Saturday, July 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Main Stage, located on Fox Street in downtown Jonesborough.
The age groups include:
• Wee Miss Jonesborough Days, ages 2-3 years
• Tiny Miss Jonesborough Days, ages 4-6 years
• Little Miss Jonesborough Days, ages 7-9 years
• Junior Miss Jonesborough Days, ages 10-12 years
The registration fee is $25. It includes a crown, sash and plaque. The deadline to register is Thursday, June 30. To register contact Robin Beals at misshistoricjonesborough@gmail.com or 423.791.1596.
Proceeds will benefit the Miss Historic Jonesborough Scholarship Fund.
This event is sponsored by BrightRidge, Miss Historic Jonesborough and the town of Jonesborough.
Good Grub
Jonesborough Days Festival will offer a MoonPie-eating contest and a watermelon social during this year’s event.
On Saturday, July 2 at 2 p.m., the 4th Annual MoonPie Eating Contest will be held in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough. There will be three categories including: 8 and under, 9 to 15 years and adult. Contestants will be challenged to see who can finish their MoonPies the fastest. Registration is free and begins at 3:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse, but space is limited. The winners of each category will receive free MoonPies for a year.
On Sunday, July 3 at 2 p.m. Ingles Market will host a Watermelon Social in front of the courthouse. Free watermelon will be provided until it’s gone.
Cool Tunes
The Jonesborough Days Main Stage, sponsored by BrightRidge and Electric 94.9, will feature the sounds of regional favorites along with exciting tribute bands during the annual patriotic summer event July 2 to July 3.
The Main Stage entertainment kicks off on Saturday, July 2 at from 6 to 7 p.m. on Courthouse Square beside the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough with Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires.
They are a traditional country band from the Tri-Cities. In 2019, McNabb released his first album from Big Tone Records, the Bristol-based, vintage-gear-focused studio. Complete with 1950s slapback echo, McNabb’s seamless vocal performance is remarkably unique, blending influences from classic country and bluegrass singers, reminiscent of singers like Jimmy Skinner and Hank Snow.
Following Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires, the Main Stage welcomes the return of familiar faces to the Jonesborough Days musical line-up with The Beach Nite Band. They will play from 7 to 9 p.m. Formerly known as the Collegians, the Beach Nite Band combines a summer feel to popular R&B, soul, disco blues, classic pop and boogie music guaranteed to appeal to all ages. Known for their “Carolina Beach Music,” they offer a wide variety of music styles for dancing and listening, along with comedic showmanship from the group’s four members.
On Sunday, July 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., Electric 94.9 will play music and broadcast live for attendees to enjoy.
From 8 to 10 p.m., Queen Legacy — A Tribute to Queen graces the Main Stage. They are a tribute band of the popular ’70s and ’80s rock band, Queen. They have all the vocal power and raw energy of the real band!
The festival then wraps up with the annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the Washington County Library.
There will also be a parade, crafters, food vendors and a kids’ area. For more information about these and other activities during the festival, visit JonesboroughDays.com or Jonesborough Days on Facebook.
Traffic and Parking
The Jonesborough Police Department will implement multiple road closures Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3 for the Jonesborough Days Festival, with special emphasis on pedestrian and motorist congestion after the fireworks display Sunday night. These closures will be implemented to ensure the safe movement of motorists and pedestrians in the area of viewing points held in celebration of Independence Day in Jonesborough.
The following road closures will be implemented.
July 1 through July 3
Main Street will be closed starting Friday, July 1, at 5:30 p.m. for Jonesborough Days set-up.
The Main Street closure will continue until Sunday after the fireworks celebration, approximately at 10:15 p.m.
The closure on Main Street is from Fox Street to Second Avenue.
July 2 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Traffic patterns will be altered because of the Jonesborough Days Parade.
Boone Street and a section of Main Street will be closed for the parade.
Motorists traveling to Jonesborough via Boones Creek Road will be directed to either turn toward Johnson City or Greeneville at the Boones Creek Road/east Jackson Boulevard intersection.
Motorists in the area of West Jackson Boulevard near Washington Drive should expect an altered traffic pattern for traffic traveling eastbound toward Johnson City.
Police officers and Jonesborough Street Department employees will be at or near the intersections to assist with traffic flow.
July 3 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
Traffic patterns will be altered before, during and after the fireworks.
Immediately after the fireworks have ended, a hold on vehicle traffic will take place on Boone Street until the pedestrian traffic has cleared the area.
Motorists should expect approximately one hour of being held in a parking area for pedestrian safety.
Traffic patterns will be altered along East and West Jackson Boulevard with crossovers being unavailable and no U-Turns permitted.
Traffic entering East and West Jackson Boulevard will be turned right at all intersections.
Jonesborough Public Safety recommends that attendees attempt to find a parking area that will coincide with their departure plans.
Should pedestrians choose to cross Highway 11E, they are encouraged to do so at Dunkin’ Donuts and Renasant Bank. Officers will be present at that location to assists pedestrians.
There will be a shuttle service that will run from Jonesborough Middle School to the festival at Boone Street. Visitors are encouraged to utilize the shuttles for ease of parking.
The town of Jonesborough expects to have a high volume of attendees at the Jonesborough Days events. The Jonesborough Police Department would like to inform the public that they should expect traffic delays, heavy pedestrian foot traffic crossing roadways, limited public parking and altered traffic routes.
Jonesborough Public Safety asks that attendees be patient and use the utmost caution for pedestrians and other motorists.