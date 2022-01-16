Take a stroll through Downtown Jonesborough and pickup delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest, back for a seventh year in February. There will be chocolate stops dotted throughout downtown provided by Jonesborough small businesses, each serving something unique and special but of course, chocolate-themed. Attendees will discover endless options — everything from barks, fudges, chocolate-covered strawberries and so much more. One ticket equals one chocolate treat. At check-in attendees will receive a bag to carry chocolates in, chocolate tasting tickets, and a list of chocolate stops. Throughout the three-day festival, attendees can also enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment.
The Jonesborough Chocolate Fest is back for a seventh year next month, and will feature a new event for those 21 and older: Chocolate After Dark.
The festival will be held from Feb. 11 to 13, with tickets available for multiple time slots each day — the same format as last year. As always, downtown merchants will serve unique chocolates throughout at shops throughout downtown. People can also enjoy various activities and entertainment at the festival.
All chocolates are individually packaged.
Chocolate After Dark will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, from 5-10 p.m. Visitors will have access to more than 10 beverage stops at participating downtown businesses.
Tickets are sold in packs of 10 for $15 and must be purchased in advance. Early ticket pickup will begin Feb. 7 and run through Feb. 10. Tickets can be picked up at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Boone Street. Visit jbochocolatefest.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
The days and times are:
- Friday, Feb. 11, from 5-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 13, from 1-4 p.m.
