Artists selected for annual Jonesborough Juried Art Exhibition
The town of Jonesborough announced Wednesday the artists selected for Jonesborough’s Juried Art Exhibition 2020 at the McKinney Center.
The artists selected are Carla Taylor, Susan Connelly McClelland, Tony Henson, Liz Layton, Cheryl Tarrant, Joan Elliot, Richard Dwyer, Beverly Thomas Jenkins, Linda Campbell, Thomas White, Mary Nees, Laurie Garland, Gary Burkett, Doriel Mackay Felker, Susan Stacy, Alice Salyer, Bill and Tina Collison, Cade Campbell, Rajani Anand, Doniqua Joyner, Richard Hayward, Sharon Squibb, Jamie Harber, and Fredda Roberts.
The McKinney Center wanted this year’s exhibition to demonstrate the good that can come from persevering through the trials of the times we have recently faced, uncertainty, loss, discord and isolation, center officials say. Art can inspire others to work toward a better tomorrow for our community. Art can truly impact our world in a positive manner. Therefore, this year’s theme is, “Community, Change & Connection.”
The McKinney Center encouraged artists to create something that spoke to those three words.
Times have been difficult for everyone, especially self-supporting artists and nonprofits. Therefore, there was no entry fee this year. There was also a panel of three local art professionals who juried the exhibition: Dick Nelson, owner of Nelson’s Fine Art, Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, director of the Slocumb and Tipton Galleries at ETSU, and Theresa Hammons, director of the McKinney Center.
Entry fees normally cover the cost of the awards. Therefore, there will be no cash awards for winners this year. However, certificates for Best in Show, second, third and honorable mentions will be presented during the virtual exhibition opening at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on the McKinney Center’s Facebook page. Judging will be based on the quality of the artwork and the interpretation of this year’s theme.
All forms of art were accepted, including mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood, ceramic and jewelry. All entries must be original works completed within the last two years and not have been exhibited previously at the McKinney Center.
The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 10. Visitors are encouraged to call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562 to schedule a private viewing of the show.
Contributed to the Press