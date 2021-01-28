The Johnson City Public Art Committee is seeking artwork from artists or art teams to be printed on weatherproof banners and installed on lampposts in Founders Park.
The banners will be on display from April 2, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Artists of all ages are welcome to submit ideas. Entrants must reside within a 100 mile radius of downtown Johnson City.
Entries can depict any type of media. The committee said it plans to feature a wide variety of artistic practice, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, pottery, photography, glass, etc. Up to three images can be submitted. Submitted artwork must have been produced in the last 5 years.
The Johnson City Public Art Committee will cover the costs of banner material and printing. The deadline for entry is Feb. 22, 2021.
To submit images and to find complete details and requirements for entries, visit www.jcpublicart.com/banner-exhibition.