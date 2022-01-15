Johnson City is accepting submissions from artists interested in painting another mural in the downtown area.
The Johnson City Public Art Committee and Blue Plum Gives Back is commissioning a professional artist to paint a large-scale mural on two walls overlooking a downtown parking area by the Founders Park Pavilion.
According to a post on the Johnson City Public Art Facebook page, the mural will celebrate the city's musical and artistic heritage by showcasing bluegrass musicians, bluegrass instruments and quilts of particular patterns.
"The design should include elements reminiscent of the 1930s era as this is the period in which bluegrass music began to blossom," the post says.
Every June, the post said, organizers host the Blue Plum Festival in the parking lot by the mural and surrounding areas, which would make the walls facing Commerce Street the ideal location for a bluegrass or Appalachian craft themed mural. The walls are on the side of a building at 116 W. Main St.
The city will select up to three finalists to develop design concepts for the project. The total project budget is $24,000.
Each finalist will receive a $500 honorarium for their design. The selected artist will be paid $22,500 for the commissioned work.
The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. Artists can submit qualifications at www.jcpublicart.com/commerce-street-mural-project. Final artist selection will occur in late March.
Officials will schedule mural installation in consultation with the artist, but the preferred period will be May or June.
The new artwork on Commerce Street will be the latest in a series of murals officials have commissioned in the past few years.
The Johnson City Development Authority hired Marci Berkhimer, an artist from Roan Mountain, to paint a mural in the downtown breezeway at 216 E. Main St. It's based on the song "Wagon Wheel" by Old Crowe Medicine Show.
Another artist, DAAS, completed a large painting at 73 Buffalo St. that shows three children planting flowers. The city also recently hired the original artist, Bill Bledsoe, to restore the mural in downtown's Majestic Park.