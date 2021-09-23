Johnson City Public Library kicks off its new weekly series of outdoor concerts on Sunday with The MilBillies, a five-piece string band based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
These “front porch” concerts will be held on the library’s front steps every Sunday at 3 p.m. through October 24.
Lisa Krekelberg, manger of the Johnson City Public Library’s adult services, said she is thrilled that the library is offering this monthlong series.
“We have such an eclectic variety of music represented, from East Tennessee State University’s saxophone ensemble to local singer-songwriters to a bluegrass band from Milwaukee,” she said. “There is something for everyone to enjoy.”
Sunday’s first concert features The MilBillies. According to Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, the band “straddles the line between the traditional and progressive schools of bluegrass along with hints of blues, punk and country.”
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. If rain is in the forecast, the concerts will be canceled.
Call 434-4454 for more information about the weekly series.
Visit jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by the public library at 100 West Millard Street to learn more about its operations.
Follow the Johnson City Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to receive daily updates on library collections, services and programs.
Contributed to the Press.