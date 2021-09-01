September is Library Card Sign-up Month and Johnson City Public Library is holding weekly prize drawings for people who sign up for cards during the month.
Getting a library card is simple. People can sign up by visiting jcpl.org/get-a-library-card, calling (423) 434-4450 or stopping by the library at 100 W. Millard St. The only eligibility requirements to get a card are a photo ID and proof of current address if it is not on the photo ID.
Library Director Julia Turpin says, “A library card is your key to new ideas and opportunities in life, not to mention free entertainment 24/7. Whether you’re looking to get lost in a good story, or need help creating a resume, or want to stream your favorite TV series, a JCPL card makes all that and more possible.”
With a library card, JCPL users have around 383,000 physical and digital items at their fingertips. The library also offers hoopla, a popular streaming service with over 850,000 titles.
Having his own library card gives Sam Krug, 9, a sense of ownership and accomplishment.
“It makes me feel happy and proud to have my own library card,” he said. “I like how I can get my own books at the library.”
Sam’s sister, Anastasia, 4, said she loves having a library card because of the sense of connection that comes with it.
“I get a lot of books,” she said. “That makes me happy because then daddy and mommy can read to me a lot.”
Along with entertainment opportunities, a library card also provides access to learning materials, career prep resources and genealogical research databases. Online classes are also available, covering everything from computers to hobbies to starting a business.
Visit jcpl.org, call (423) 434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard Streetto learn more about Johnson City Public Library. Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to receive daily updates on library collections, services and programs.