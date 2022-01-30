The 4th Annual Johnson City Jazz Festival, a two-day celebration of live jazz music with four stellar bands from throughout the Southeast playing a variety of jazz styles, is scheduled for March 11 and 12 at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
“After taking two years off, we are very excited to bring this great music genre back to the Carnegie and the region,” Steve Scheu, one of the festival organizers, said. “We have heard from many fans that they have very much missed this event. We can’t wait for the Festival to get back on track!”
Bill Perkins, a local jazz guitarist and the person responsible for organizing the performing musicians, said he is very excited to be back at the Carnegie.
“This downtime has been a very difficult time for musicians who want to perform together and for fans who want to experience great live music,” Perkins said. “We are thrilled all involved in the Festival are gearing up for a great event in early March and hope everyone comes out to hear and support these very talented musicians.”
Performers include trombonist Rick Simerly, jazz vocalist Lenora Helm Hammonds, saxophonist Zoh Amba, and drummer Kenneth Brown.
The cost for Friday and Saturday is $20 for each night, or $30 for both nights.
Carnegie Hotel, a major sponsor, is the location for all shows, which run from 8-11 each night. There is a special room rate for staying at the Carnegie during the event. To reserve, call the hotel directly at 423-979-6400 and ask for the rate for attendees of the Johnson City Jazz Festival.
For more details about the festival and to buy tickets, visit http://www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival).For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.