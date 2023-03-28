Hard Bop Explosion! with trumpeter Justin Ray, saxophonist Will Boyd, pianist William Bares, bassist Zack Page and drummer Alan Hall will perform at the Carnegie Saturday during the Johnson City Jazz Festival.
The Johnson City Jazz Festival starts Thursday, March 30, at the Carnegie Hotel and runs through Saturday.
Jay Huron
Electric fusion bassist Felix Pastorius will perform Friday evening with a keyboardist and drummer during the Johnson City Jazz Festival.
Hard Bop Explosion! with trumpeter Justin Ray, saxophonist Will Boyd, pianist William Bares, bassist Zack Page and drummer Alan Hall will perform at the Carnegie Saturday during the Johnson City Jazz Festival.
North Carolina's La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet will play Friday at the Johnson City Jazz Festival.
Margherita Fava moved from Italy to launch her jazz career. She plays with her quartet Saturday night at the Carnegie.
The 5th Annual Johnson City Jazz Festival kicks off this Thursday at the Carnegie Hotel.
The yearly festival will take place March 30, 31 and April 1 hotel's 200-seat ballroom and bar.
Bill Perkins, local jazz guitarist and the person who booked the festival's slate of local musicians said, “We have an amazing line-up for this year’s Festival. We are so pleased we can bring this high quality of performers to our area.”
The performances begin at 8 each night. On Thursday, no ticket is required, but tips for the bands are encouraged. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $25 each night, or $37.50 for both nights.
The lineup is:
• Thursday — 8 p.m. The ETSU Jazz Ensemble, Peterson Perkins Quartet, Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra and The Johnson City Jazz Collective.
• Friday — 8 p.m. The Felix Pastoruis Trio and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet
• Saturday — 8 p.m. Margherita Fava Quartet and Hard Bop Explosion!
Community support for this year’s festival came from First Horizon Bank, Bank of Tennessee, Carnegie Hotel, Time & Pay, Christian Schmid Design, Albert’s Pawn, Interstate Graphics, Tennessee Hills, Ridgeline Construction as well as other Friends of the Festival as they work to bring live jazz to our area.