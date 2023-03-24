When I’m not reporting on local school systems and community education opportunities, I can almost always be seen with a ball of yarn and a crochet hook in hand. My latest project has been a crochet baby blanket made out of multi-colored hexagon blocks — a shape that I haven’t made before…

After thinking about it and asking my mom, I realized that I’ve been crocheting now for over a decade! My grandma taught me everything she knows when she moved in with us for a couple years around 2013. Ever since then, crocheting has been a super relaxing thing for me to do while watching movies, on trips, or just anytime I need to take a break from the craziness of life.

Hexagon column

Good Mama, or just Mama for short, is very dedicated to becoming my crochet apprentice. After saying goodbye to my senior kitty earlier this year, I’m very glad to have a crafting buddy again!
Hexagon column

As soon as I had set up the blocking station, Keya got into one of her chaotic moods. If you look closely, you can see her laying on the sofa and plotting her next attempt to chew on the chopsticks.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you