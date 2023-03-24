When I’m not reporting on local school systems and community education opportunities, I can almost always be seen with a ball of yarn and a crochet hook in hand. My latest project has been a crochet baby blanket made out of multi-colored hexagon blocks — a shape that I haven’t made before…
After thinking about it and asking my mom, I realized that I’ve been crocheting now for over a decade! My grandma taught me everything she knows when she moved in with us for a couple years around 2013. Ever since then, crocheting has been a super relaxing thing for me to do while watching movies, on trips, or just anytime I need to take a break from the craziness of life.
I love making handmade items for friends and family any chance I get, so when I heard that one of my mom’s employees, a lady from Great Britain whom I consider a friend, is expecting a baby, I knew I had to make her a blanket!
I’ve made lots of baby blankets over the years, but I was itching to try something new. I’d been seeing so many pretty hexagon blankets on Pinterest and I decided to give that block shape a whirl. I always prefer making blankets out of lots of separate blocks sewn together, because it makes the craft much more portable than if I were to haul around the whole blanket as I work on it.
Making small hexagons and assembling them in a randomized pattern sounded perfect. I decided to pick gender neutral colors that will hopefully go well with whatever nursery design the parents-to-be pick out. I settled on gray, white, yellow and teal.
After finding a tutorial, crocheting hexagons turned out to be super simple. I started work on the blanket about a month ago, and I have just finished making all 61 hexagons. My and my roommate’s cats have been very involved in the process, which gives me mixed feelings.
On one hand, there is Good Mama, a sweet angel who I adopted in January. She has been closely observing my craft and likes to sit on the couch with me while I crochet. On the other hand is Keya, my roommate’s little tortie who has a personal vendetta against me and all my things.
Although she does have plenty of sweet moments, some of Keya’s favorite pastimes are dragging my yarn around the apartment, chewing on various craft supplies — including the blocking station I made just for this project — and engaging in general cat shenanigans.
Despite all, I have triumphed and even learned a few new things! Like I mentioned, I tried blocking for the first time, and I really like the result. For those who don’t know, blocking is a process that helps to re-disperse the tension in a woven piece so that it lays flatter and each piece is more uniform. The way I did it is by soaking each hexagon, squeezing the water out with a towel, and then stretching it out between some chopsticks to air dry.
Some of the yarn that I worked with came out a bit stiff and scratchy, and we just can’t have that in a baby blanket. I looked up ways to soften yarn and decided to soak each hexagon in a solution of water, vinegar and hair conditioner before blocking. It worked like a charm and the pieces all smell so nice now! I still plan to wash the whole blanket once it’s finished so it’ll smell even better.
After laying all the hexagons out on the living room floor, I think I will put them together with an invisible back stitch for a clean, modern look. I wanted avoid having any raised seams that could stand out and irritate the baby. I haven’t joined blocks together with this method before, but I don’t expect to have any problems once I get the hang of it!
The last thing to do will be to finish the blanket off with a nice border. I’m thinking I’ll use the teal yarn and do about a one-inch straight border around the whole thing. How do you think that’ll look? I’m thinking I’ll crochet a matching newborn hat and make it a set …
Stay tuned for my next column to see a picture of the finished product! Next month I’m planning to write about my experience painting my brother’s high school graduation cap. Wish me luck!
Amber Brophy is the education reporter for the Johnson City Press. She covers both Washington County Schools and Johnson City Schools as well as local universities. Her new column will be published the third Friday of every month. Contact her at abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com.