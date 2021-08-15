For the last seven months, I’ve been writing a monthly column for the Press.
My columns have spanned a variety of topics from cooking to sunburns to moving to, of course, the coronavirus. And while I’ve enjoyed writing all my columns, the cooking ones are the ones I’ve enjoyed the most, and have been a welcome change of pace from the things I cover on a day-to-day basis.
Back in February, I wrote about learning to bake an apple pie — an idea that sprouted from a recipe I found on TikTok. I really enjoyed writing that column, and eating the pie, but I also had an idea while writing it: Why not do a column trying out different recipes I find on TikTok? I’m not a chef by any means, but I’ve certainly gotten more interested in cooking since the pandemic started, and this would be a great way to expand my horizons and try new things.
And so, this column was born. I’m calling it TikTok Taste Test for now (because who doesn’t like alliteration?), but that may change. The premise, however, will stay the same. I’ll pick a handful of recipes, maybe three or five, try them out and report back to my tens of readers most months. I say most months because there will very well be other things that pop up that I’d like to write about, but this will be more or less a monthly column.
This month we’re talking seafood, including seaweed wraps, shrimp and salmon, to no one’s surprise.
The Seaweed Wrap Experiment: The idea for this recipe (video at https://bit.ly/3CHztPy) came across my recommended page earlier this year, and it seemed simple enough that I knew I had to give it a try. Essentially, all it required was seaweed sheets, avocado, rice, spicy mayo and some kind of protein (I used imitation crab while the original creator, @jasmineandtea, used chicken).
To create the wrap, you lay a couple of spoonfuls of your ingredients out in separate corners of the seaweed, cut lines in between each one to the center of the square and then fold.
It was very easy to make and while it turned out fine and tasted good, it was kind of annoying to eat. I may have done something wrong, but the seaweed started to absorb the moisture from the fake crab and sauce and was difficult to bite through. Like I said, it tasted good, but I mostly made a mess.
A tasty, easy and cheap recipe I’d recommend people try, but not one I see myself making again.
Delicious Baking Sheet Lemon Butter Shrimp: This recipe (https://bit.ly/3AE0C4g), from @sweetlysplendid, was a big winner for me. I’ve made this three times now, and love how simple it is to make — particularly for those days when you get home and really don’t want to spend a lot of time messing with making dinner.
For this, you line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, add some butter and put it in the oven for a few minutes to melt. While the butter is melting, slice a couple of large lemons and place them spread out in the pan on top of the melted butter. From there, all you do is add your shrimp on top of the lemons, season them, and put it in the oven at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes and serve over rice.
I absolutely love this recipe, even though I’ve made a few tweaks to it. In the original video, the creator seasons the shrimp with Italian dressing mix. I tried it once and it was fine, but if you know me you know I like to play with seasonings quite a bit, so I used some creole seasoning, Old Bay, salt and pepper. I also served it over yellow rice instead of white rice.
If you’re looking for something new and easy to try, this is a great one to try.
The Cajun Honey Butter Trials (https://bit.ly/3fUPE23): I’ve made this cajun honey butter twice now and loved it both times, but I think I prefer my personal method of seasoning salmon, which includes dill, garlic, blackened seasoning and adobo. This recipe was still good though, and I loved it on both the corn and salmon I made with it.
The recipe calls for room temperature butter, and about a half to one tablespoon of honey, paprika, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, onion powder, black pepper, salt and red pepper flakes. In the video, the original creator (@tfti.bbq) cooked his salmon and then added the butter, while I did the opposite. I’m not sure it makes much difference, though mine was certainly darker in color afterward.
If you don’t have a set way you like to season your fish, this is a great option. I believe there’s another video where the guy puts this on shrimp as well, something I’ll need to try next time I have shrimp.
All in all, this was a pretty good round of recipes and I’m excited for next month’s set. I’m thinking either pasta dishes or salads, but let me know what you’d like to see next!
Got a recipe you’d like to share? Go for it! I don’t eat meat (insert joke here), but I do eat fish, and would love to see what recipes y’all have or find. If you’d like to send me one, email me at [email protected] or reach out to me on Twitter (@RobertsJCPress).