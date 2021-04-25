I woke up around 8 a.m. on April 7.
When I finally regained full consciousness about five minutes later, I felt the same as I did almost every morning — tired and longing for more sleep. Fortunately, aside from some arm soreness, I felt fine, which surprised me considering I had received my second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine just 20 hours or so earlier.
You see, I had read the stories of other people who felt like garbage after getting their second shot, and I fully expected the same, though I was aware of research showing women typically felt stronger side effects than men do. Still, I thought I’d feel pretty bad, so I planned to take a day off April 8.
I spent the first half of the day running some errands before I came home and started trying to catch up on some work. I had almost finished transcribing two interviews when I started feeling extremely cold, so I grabbed a blanket and attempted to power through writing the two stories I had to complete. I got through one of them, and started working on my second when I began feeling feverish. I figured by this point I’d done enough to earn myself a short break, and grabbed a glass of water and lay down for about 15 minutes.
When I woke up and checked my phone, I realized my 15-minute nap had turned into a two-hour one. I wasn’t mad about it though, as most of my fever symptoms had resolved, though I felt really fatigued when I woke up — even more so than I usually do upon waking up. I was able to complete my work, however, which was all I really cared about.
I felt pretty tired the rest of the evening, and eventually fell asleep around 11 or so, I think. Two weeks later, on April 21, I was officially fully vaccinated. And I have to say it feels great to know I, along with everyone in my inner circle (except my little brother, who isn’t yet old enough), am now protected against the virus that’s taken so much from so many families.
It’s hard to explain the relief I felt that, after more than a year reporting on the virus’ toll on our community, those most important to me and myself have reached full vaccination status. I have spent countless hours reporting on the pandemic and its impact here, and even more eagerly awaiting my turn to get vaccinated, knowing it was one of the best ways I could both protect myself and help protect those around me.
And while I’m talking about getting the shot, it’s worth mentioning how effortless and easy it was to get my shot at the Freedom Hall vaccination site. Both times I went I spent more time waiting after my shot than I did in line to get it. The only major side effects I had were fatigue and arm soreness, a worthy trade for an asthmatic when you consider the alternative could be hospitalized and on a ventilator.
Since our region’s first case was reported in March 2020, more than 55,000 Northeast Tennesseans have tested positive and more 1,000 have died. Now, we finally have a tool that can prevent infection at an incredibly high rate and effectively neutralize your chances of severe infection, hospitalization and death. But, we’re at a crossroads.
Infections, prior to last weekend, had been rising over much of the last month, with Ballad Health officials warning they cannot sustain another surge in hospitalizations similar to what has been seen in the past, particularly in January when hospitalizations topped 360. And while Northeast Tennessee was an early statewide leader in the percentage of its population with at least one dose of the vaccine, other counties are closing the gap and surpassing the region’s rate of vaccination altogether.
Fortunately, virus-related deaths in the region have fallen off considerably since February, though people are still dying — with 47 reported dead since March 1. It reminds me of something Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, told me back in March: “Nobody wants to be the last person killed in a war, nobody wants to be somebody who dies from COVID when it could’ve been avoided.”
The best way to avoid death or severe illness from COVID-19? That’s right, it’s getting vaccinated. As Wykoff noted in that same interview, “the sooner we can get people vaccinated and protected the better off we’ll be.”