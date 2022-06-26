By KAYLA HACKNEY
I recently introduced a new scaly member into my little family.
Smeagol, who I’ve been calling Smee, is a leopard gecko that I purchased around two weeks ago.
My decision to get a pet gecko was made very shortly after I took a trip to PetSmart to purchase some star-shaped sunglasses to complete my dog’s Fourth of July outfit.
It’s difficult to visit any large pet store without stopping to take a look at all the live animals for sale, and my problem is I can always picture myself bringing one of each lizard, bird, rodent and fish home — each with their own holiday-themed outfits and environments. I like to keep things festive.
I chatted with one of the employees about the different needs of some of the reptiles on the floor before a level head prevailed, so I bought the sunglasses and left.
Something about those geckos, though, brought my boyfriend and me back two days later.
In the days before coming back for Smee, I spent all my free time on a deep dive into the care and keeping of leopard geckos. And let me just tell you, I had a lot to learn.
Leopard geckos require at least a 20-gallon terrarium, and within that terrarium they need a heat lamp, lots of clutter and places to hide and a good quality lining or substrate. And that’s just what you need to set up before you even take your gecko out of the little plastic cups PetSmart sends them home in.
Leopard geckos live naturally in the desert, which means they like it hot. One side of their terrarium needs to be around 90 degrees, while the other side should sit at around 75 degrees. Thermometers and hygrometers, to measure the humidity, are necessary to make sure Smee stays comfortable.
Leopard geckos also eat live crickets, and since Smee is a baby, he eats every day. Going to PetSmart each day to purchase crickets isn’t ideal, nor is it really possible since they tend to run out of the smaller ones that Smee eats, so a cricket hut and cricket food is also a must-buy.
And no, thankfully, the crickets do not chirp.
To anyone who may be thinking, “Wow, that’s a lot.” You’re absolutely right, and that isn’t even all of it. But that just made me want a gecko even more.
The sales associate at PetSmart, who happened to be the one I had talked to during my earlier visit, was also incredibly knowledgeable and helped us pick out what we needed and gave us tips to make Smee feel more comfortable.
In total, we spent just under $400 for Smee and all the equipment we needed for him. I’m still learning, so after more research I upgraded his heat lamp, UVB lamp and substrate, which brings the grand start-up total closer to $500.
Since my initial investment, Smee has only bitten me twice and has not hissed at me since the first week that we brought him home. He even lets my boyfriend hold him on occasion.
Getting a pet lizard has definitely been an experience. I’m now always looking for an excuse in any conversation to info dump about gecko husbandry on my poor friends, family and coworkers.
Despite his violent tendencies and the fact that he only makes himself visible at feeding times, I still consider Smee to be my best friend, even if he doesn’t like me, and the best possible way two young professionals could have spent half a grand.