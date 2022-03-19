When I saw the T-shirt that was going to be given to people who donated blood at the Kingsport Times News’ blood drive last month, I knew I had to get one.
It had been a few years since I last donated blood, something I did regularly when I lived in California. I am not the biggest fan of needles (not sure anyone is), but I never had an issue with donating blood. I have countless t-shirts from blood drives I participating in years back, and was eager to add another one to my collection — this one an olive green long sleeve shirt with an awesome mountain graphic on the back.
After I scheduled my appointment the day before the blood drive, I told my editor I would be gone for an hour or two the next day to donate blood, foolishly thinking that everything would be straightforward with no issues.
I got to the Times News’ offices a bit early, so I filled out the necessary paperwork and sat in the lobby for a bit while I waited to be called back. When I got inside the bloodmobile, I was surprised at how big it was, and remarked to myself that it would be a pretty sweet ride for a cross-country road trip. Since the two rooms where they preform a pre-donation blood screening were already occupied, I took a seat and waited for a room to open up.
Eventually they called me into one of the rooms, and I went through the standard pre-donation procedure where they prick your finger and ask you a few more questions. It went by pretty quickly, and I got along well with the person doing my screening, and we spent most of the time trash talking each others’ football teams, her the Eagles and mine the Dolphins.
When I finished, I went back to the seating area to wait for a donation chair to open up, which only took a minute or two. Once I laid down, I made sure to inform everyone that a few years ago I passed out after some routine bloodwork, but never had an issue with passing out after donating blood before. I figured that first time I passed out was pretty much due to me not eating beforehand — something I made sure I did this time.
Admittedly, the thought of passing out while donating blood had been on my mind since I decided to schedule an appointment. When I passed out the first time, it happened with no warning and I just fell forward, saved from smashing my face on the floor only by the quick-thinking phlebotomist who somehow caught me in time.
Once the needle went in, it was smooth sailing for the most part. I mostly just browsed social media and made conversation with the exceptionally funny and entertaining staff in the bloodmobile. It wasn’t long before I had given enough blood, and the staff began tying off the tubing and putting the bags of my blood away.
Then everything went south — quick.
Immediately after the needle came out, I could tell I was going to pass out. I began feeling fuzzy, and it felt as though I was in a dream. I hoped I could just shake it off, and somehow prevent myself from passing out by simply refusing to do so, but that clearly wasn’t working. As my vision started tunneling, I knew it was unavoidable. I was on the verge of losing consciousness, and there was nothing I could do to stop it.
I think all I could manage to say was something along the lines of, “Hey, guys. I think I’m going to pass out” before I did so.
I’m not even sure I got all the way through the sentence. I don’t remember much except for the void that comes with passing out — no dreams, no thoughts, just darkness.
It felt like I was out of it for hours when it started raining.
The staff had placed a cold, wet rag on my head to snap me back, and the water dripping down my face woke me up pretty quickly. It took me a minute to gather my thoughts and remember where I was, and I think I asked them something along the lines of ‘What happened?’ Apparently I was only out for a few seconds, but it certainly felt longer.
I spent the next 15 or so minutes being monitored, drinking some juice and joking about it before they cleared me to head home if I was feeling OK, which I finally was. As I left the bus, I thanked the staff once again for helping me and for an all-around positive experience, even with the passing out.
When I got to the front of the bus, I grabbed a bottle of water for the drive back to our office in Johnson City and, of course, the shirt I passed out for.
I know some people might read this and be discouraged about donating blood, but the need is greater now than it has been in quite some time. I will be sure to keep donating blood once I am eligible to do so again, and encourage everyone who is able to do the same. If you want to make a donation, you can schedule an appointment at marshblood.com.
One more thing: I want to thank everyone who read my last column, and especially all of the 28 people who voted on my poll asking what I should write about this month. This topic narrowly won 12-10 over the second-place answer, and I was happy to make my monthly columns a more interactive experience. I’m bringing back the poll this month on the website at www.johnsoncitypress.com and will keep doing so each month unless I have something really pressing to write about. I will count votes until March 25, the Friday after this column runs, so vote below!
What should I write about next?
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP
Reach Jonathan Roberts at jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com