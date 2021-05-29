Upward of 500 volunteers gathered in the rain Saturday to place American flags on the graves of approximately 13,000 veterans at the Mountain Home National Cemetery for the Memorial Day weekend.
Anderson Havert, a 12-year-old Boy Scout, was with his father, Tim Havert, placing flags on graves in the rain.
“This is important because we need to show respect for those who have gone to battle for us. By showing respect, we salute,” the young man said after placing flag.
“It’s an honor,” the Scout said.
Brock Taylor, a Boy Scout leader, said one grave he specifically placed a flag on was his uncle’s grave.
“I’ve decorated his grave since I was probably 6 or 7 years old ... about 25 years,” Taylor said.
Carmine Taylor said Saturday was his first experience with a Decoration Day event.
“I just wanted to give my time. I thought I’d come out today, enjoy myself and give back,” Taylor said.
Ralph Moats, Buffalo Mountain district unit commissioner for the Boy Scouts, said he and co-commissioner Terry Dillinger have coordinated the effort for more than 20 years.
“We have Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, ROTC from different schools, Trail Life, citizens ... anybody who wanted to come help here today was invited,” Moats said.
“This is important for numerous reasons. one is that we recognize men and women who have given their lives so we can stand here and talking like we are now ... from all the wars,” he said.