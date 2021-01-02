Through 10 months of recommended social isolation, loneliness was a symptom of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for many.
Separated from their human friends and family, people turned to furry companions for support. Dog and cat adoptions spiked, and sales of pet supplies increased while people stayed home with the pets they already had.
Now that a vaccination schedule has been implemented and an end to the pandemic may be in sight, experts are worried the animals may now suffer from a loneliness epidemic of their own.
Dr. Lori Teller, an associate professor in the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, said said pets may suffer separation anxiety when their owners return to regular schedules outside their homes.
“Before the pandemic, people would come and go and most animals were quite used to this. But now, owners have been at home for much of the day, and their pets are used to getting frequent walks or other types of attention. An abrupt change in the schedule can be very stressful for some animals,” she said in an August edition of Pet Talk, a service of the college. “It also is possible for a pet that has not had previous symptoms of separation anxiety to develop these symptoms as people return to work or school following stay-at-home orders.”
Teller recommended a gradual return to normal for pets to help them adjust to more time alone.
Owners can start by leaving their houses for short periods of time and monitoring pets’ responses. If the animals seem fine, increase the amount of time away.
Dogs suffering from separation anxiety may pace, pant, salivate, bark or howl. In serious cases, they may become destructive. Cats may groom excessively or stop urinating in their litter boxes.
For pets adopted during the pandemic, anxiety may be worse, Teller said. They’ve only ever known close-quarter, all-day living with their owners.
To help, make sure pets have a structured routine like the one they’ll follow after the pandemic’s restrictions. If owners are walking their dogs more than normal or feeding pets at different times, transition them to the conditions they’ll be under after work and social activities are restored.
For serious cases of separation anxiety that cause concerns for the animals’ safety, consult a veterinarian. Medical professionals may recommend pharmaceuticals, behaviorists, training or a combination of them.