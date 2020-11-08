I wrote in September about some fermentation experimentation I was doing at home, trying to preserve some chili peppers I grew in my backyard.
The results are finally in, and they’re pretty darned spicy.
I chopped my peppers and put them in brine in a widemouth jar with an airlock lid. I left them in the solution to ferment for about six weeks.
It was a couple of weeks longer than I intended, but a longer fermentation period only improves flavor.
Last week, I strained the peppers and stray garlic chunks I’d tossed in with them and reserved the brine.
In a blender, I pulsed the pepper pieces a few times, then dribbled a little brine and vinegar in. I blended and dribbled and tasted and blended until I had the consistency and taste I wanted.
The resulting sauce is a muted yellow color, about as thick as commercial sriracha sauce, with enough heat in a dab to make my nose run.
I poured the sauce into an empty, clean Frank’s RedHot bottle (it’s got a really thin neck, I wish I had a thin funnel). I thought it was appropriate.
After sitting for a few days, the liquids and pepper parts start to separate, but a quick shake gets them back together again. I’ve seen some use additives like mustard powder or days on a magnetic stir plate to get a stable emulsion and keep them from separating, but I’m not that inconvenienced by giving the bottle a few shakes before using it.
During fermentation, it seems the pineapple aji peppers I used lost their tropical taste.
It’s still a good concoction, and so far I’ve used it on a tuna sandwich and air-fried hot wings with positive results.
I’d like to get a little more flavor complexity from a sauce, so I’m already planning another batch using the pineapple aji and some serrano peppers I got in a subscription box last week. In this next one, I’m planning on making a mash with the peppers instead of chopping and submerging them in brine.
I’m excited to experiment with different flavors and methods to perfect a sauce for me.
Do you have a favorite hot sauce recipe? I’d love to hear about it! Send me an email at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com.