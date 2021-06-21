East Tennessee State University offers the best computing degree programs in Tennessee, according to ranking websites CollegeFactual.com and Universities.com.
Both sites recently ranked ETSU the No. 1 “2021 Best College for Computer Information Systems in Tennessee” and the No. 2 “Best Computer and Information Sciences College in Tennessee for 2021,” respectively.
“This recognition underscores the value of an ETSU computing education, as well as the quality and effectiveness of work from both our faculty and our students,” Tony Pittarese, department of computing chair and professor, said. “The department of computing is a place of opportunity for students to learn skills that equip them to go on to have great careers. Our faculty is a diverse group of professionals, focused on student success as we continue to produce graduates that have a positive impact throughout our region and across the country.”
ETSU’s Department of Computing offers four undergraduate concentrations: computer science, cybersecurity and modern networks, information systems, and information technology, as well as three graduate-level programs: a Master of Science in computer science or information systems, and a graduate certificate in data analytics.
In March, ETSU announced an accelerated Bachelor of Science degree in computing with a concentration in information systems to serve as the foundation for Chattanooga-based Tennessee BlueSky Institute in partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. BlueSky will place special focus on identifying and recruiting high-potential students from Hamilton County’s most challenged high schools with classes expected to begin in summer 2022.
Universities.com provides potential students with rankings, tuition costs and in-depth information on more than 6,500 colleges and universities in order for them to obtain a maximum return on investment. Rankings are determined and tied together using government data, survey responses, college graduate interviews, and editorial reviews in order to provide a comprehensive evaluation of each school.
CollegeFactual.com analyzed three colleges and universities that offer a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems based on designated criteria such as graduation rates, overall graduate earnings and other educational resources such as accreditation, major popularity, and major focus versus other majors at the school.
To learn more about ETSU computing degree programs, visit etsu.edu/cbat/computing/, call 423-439-5328, or email computing@etsu.edu.