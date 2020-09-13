Fermentation has given us favorite foods like cheese, yogurt, pickles, sauerkraut, kimchi, wine and beer.
It allowed early people to keep food longer without the modern conveniences of canning or refrigeration.
It’s basically enlisting the help of microorganisms to control the decay of something.
I’m giving it a shot this year by making fermented hot sauce from the aji pineapple chili peppers I grew in my backyard garden.
Several famous sauces are fermented, including McIlhenny Co. Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce and Huy Fong’s Sriracha sauce.
I’m attempting lacto-fermentation, during which I’ll encourage bacteria from the genus Lactobacillus to grow and convert sugars into lactic acid. The process kills harmful bacteria and preserves the flavor and nutrients of food.
Lactobacillus thrive in environments with low oxygen and high salt contents, so I made a home for them in a brine.
First, I chopped the peppers into half-inch pieces (make sure you wear gloves when handling them. Capsaicin wiped in the eyes can make for bad times).
For the brine, I mixed a teaspoon of pickling salt for each cup of water. It’s best to use the purest water possible so extra chemicals don’t affect the taste of the finished sauce. I used distilled water.
I picked up some specialized, but inexpensive equipment for my fermentation experimentation. A set of glass weights will keep the peppers submerged in the brine for the good bacteria, and a fermentation airlock.
The airlock is a two-part, plastic piece partially filled with water. As the bacteria process the sugars, they release carbon dioxide. The CO2 builds up in the fermentation chamber, in this case a widemouth quart jar, and the airlock allows the pressure to release without letting oxygen in.
So far, my peppers have been in the solution for three days, and I’ve started to see bubbles released by what I’m hoping are the Lactobacillus.
The longer the peppers ferment, the more the flavors will have time to develop. Fermented chiles generally lose some of their heat, but gain complexity.
I’d like to leave them in for at least a week, maybe two. When I think they’re ready, I’ll strain them and process them with a little vinegar.
I have high hopes for the sauce, but I don’t want to count my chiles before they ferment.
Have you made hot sauce? I’d like to hear about your experience. Write me at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com.