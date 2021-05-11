Empowered women empower women.
And sometimes, they do it using power tools.
Holston Habitat for Humanity is working with women volunteers to build a house for a single mother during the organization's Women Build event.
“We’ll have eight days of women volunteers swinging hammers, building walls, setting trusses, laying decking and building this house for a single mother named Sarah,” said Laura Kelly, executive director at Holston Habitat for Humanity.
Kelly said she expects 100 to 150 volunteers over the course of the event, most of which will be women. No building experience is required, and volunteers are taught everything they need to know on site.
“We don’t require anybody to have any construction skills before they arrive,” said Kelly. “We’ve got teachers on site to show everybody how to build walls, and how to raise walls and how to set the trusses, and so we think that this event is empowering and provides a real tangible opportunity for women in our community to come out and serve another woman.
"And we like to say that empowered women empower women.”
The woman receiving the home is not the only one who benefits from the even. Kelly said learning those construction skills and seeing their work come together helps the volunteers build confidence.
“That confidence really spills over into other areas of our lives, which is why we’re so passionate about service and providing these volunteer opportunities,” said Kelly. “It strengthens our community as a whole.”
While the Women Build event lasts for eight days, the home isn’t expected to be completed until the end of July. Holston Habitat for Humanity is also going to be working on two other homes over the course of the year, and Kelly said there are several opportunities for those interested to get involved.
“We’ve also found that people just need an invitation,” said Kelly. “If you invite people to come out and serve, then they’re going to say yes and offer their gifts and talents, so we’re thrilled that we just have this platform, this location, this opportunity, to showcase that this community is willing and excited to come out in support of Sarah and her dream of having an affordable home.”
Those interested in getting involved with Holston Habitat for Humanity can visit their website at holstonhabitat.org.