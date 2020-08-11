ELIZABETHTON — While schools have either started or are preparing to start across the region, there is still an opportunity to catch some of the last programs of this year’s History at Home series at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This year’s seasonal interpretive rangers are Laura Ellis and Taylor Moorefield.
As it has throughout this year, the History at Home program has worked to be in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Groups have been limited to 10 or fewer. That means all participants must register in advance for the programs. Those attending are encouraged to wear protective face masks and maintain social distancing, keeping 6 feet of separation from other guests.
Registration can be made online at: https://tnstate parks.com/parks/ sycamore-shoals or by calling 423-543-5808.
The programs for this week are:
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: “Fifes and drums, war music of the Revolution.” A presentation about the fife and drum corps of the Revolutionary War era. These corps were a vital part of military units during this time. The presentation will include reproductions of rope-tension snare drums, fifes and bass drums. Moorefield will meet the group in the Visitors Center. All ages welcome.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour.” Ellis will meet the group at Sabine Hill to lead a walk-through of the house built by the Taylor Family right after the War of 1812. Ellis will discuss the Taylor Family, who also founded Happy Valley.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour.” Moorefield will meet the group at the Carter Mansion for a tour of the oldest wood-frame house in Tennessee. He will also discuss the builders of the house, Landon Carter and his wife Elizabeth Carter, for whom Carter County and Elizabethton are named.
3 p.m.: “Frontier Fire-starting.” Before the arrival of the settlers, Cherokee had their own ways of starting fire. Europeans introduced other ways of starting fires. Moorefield and Ellis will be demonstrating the varieties of primitive and Paleolithic fire-starting methods practiced on the frontier.
Thursday
10:30 a.m.: “Do not forget your knots.” Moorefield will demonstrate and discuss several useful knots for camping, shelter building and utility uses. Class members will get a chance to practice the knots. The group will meet in the Visitors Center lobby. Ages 10 and up.