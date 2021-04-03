By now you’ve probably heard the term “life hacks” — clever little tricks, strategies or techniques that you can use to accomplish the familiar tasks of everyday life more easily.
Sometimes these hacks make things more efficient, more effective, less frustrating or often just a simple problem.
Life hacks can apply to hiking as well. Here are my top five pointers and strategies to make your trekking experience easier and hopefully much safer.
FIRE STARTERS
A fire starter is listed in the Ten Essentials of Hiking to carry in your backpack, and in emergency situations a campfire could save your life by combating hypothermic conditions. But sometimes a lighter or a match can’t sustain a flame long enough to ignite even small sticks or twigs. Add humid or wet weather into the equation, and you might have a tough time starting a fire with only a butane lighter. There are some simple little solutions to assist with this problem.
• Carry some cotton balls coated with Vaseline in a Ziploc bag. These will burn for a much longer period, increasing your chances of starting a fire.
• Collect some lint from your dryer screen and put it in a small plastic baggie. White (or mostly cotton) lint is the most flammable. It weighs virtually nothing and will take up little space in your pack.
• If you need even more fire-starting power, squirt some hand sanitizer on the tinder you intend to ignite. Do you happen to have corn chips in your food bag? These are excellent fire starters, too. And those trick birthday candles you can’t blow out work great in windy conditions!
KEEPING THINGS DRY
A slip or fall while crossing a stream, or a sudden downpour, could unexpectedly get you and everything in your pack soaking wet. On cold or windy days, this could be potentially disastrous. To alleviate this problem, line your backpack with a heavy-duty trash bag (such as a trash compactor bag) and put your extra clothing and electronic devices inside that bag.
This liner can also have multiple uses such as something to sit on to keep your backside dry while resting. Or use it to haul out trash you find on the trail. As an extra precaution, use a one-gallon freezer bag for items like your cell phone and maps.
TIME MANAGEMENT
Getting caught by darkness is a common mishap among day-hikers. One little trick on estimating how much daylight you have left is to extend your hand at arm’s length with your palm facing you. Each finger that you can count between the sun and horizon represents about fifteen minutes.
Also be aware that most hikers can normally hike somewhere around one to two miles per hour. Of course this greatly depends on the terrain and the level of your physical conditioning, but the following is probably a good rule of thumb:
If you have less than a hand’s width between the sun and horizon, and you are a mile or more from the trailhead, it’s time to head back to the car.
MANY USES FOR DUCT TAPE
Duct tape is not listed in the Ten Essentials, but this sticky wonder has so many potential uses that maybe it should be. Duct tape works wonders in First Aid situations. If you feel the early stages of a blister, place it over these “hot spots” for extra padding so the tender spot won’t get worse. It is also great to cover painful, existing blisters and may even be used as a bandage on small wounds.
Did the sole of your shoe come apart, or another area become torn? Use duct tape to repair it. It’s also helpful in repairing other items such as trekking poles, tent poles and tears in clothing or your tent.
Instead of carrying the familiar big, heavy roll of duct tape, unwrap it and reroll it into smaller rolls, or wrap it around your water bottle or trekking poles to save space. It will lose very little of its sticking power even after rerolled.
DIRECTIONAL HACKS
If you are lost and don’t have a compass but you have a wristwatch with hands on the dial, it can serve as one.
While holding your watch flat, simply line up the hour hand with the sun, then find the point halfway between the hour hand and 12 o’clock. That direction will be south. (Obviously the opposite direction will be north.) Using this, you can lay your map out on the ground in the north-south direction and find the bearing toward a town or civilization. As you are walking, be sure to recheck your bearing from time to time to ensure you are walking in a relatively straight line and staying on course.
This same rationality can be used at night by finding Polaris — the North Star. It’s the only star in the sky that doesn’t move and can be found by using the Big Dipper. Envision a line between the last two stars at the “bowl” of the Big Dipper. Extend this line about five times from the distance between those two stars and you’ll be at Polaris, which is also at the tip of the handle of the Little Dipper. Of course, this is due north.
Utilizing these simple hacks will hopefully allow you a more pleasant and safer hiking experience.