The Heritage Alliance will host its second annual Picnicking with History on Saturday, May 13, at Knob Creek Historical Museum, 243 Denny Mill Road, Johnson City.

This event will include a tour of the historic grounds and buildings and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the lawn. There are four tour and lunch slots available at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

