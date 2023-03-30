The Heritage Alliance will host its second annual Picnicking with History on Saturday, May 13, at Knob Creek Historical Museum, 243 Denny Mill Road, Johnson City.
This event will include a tour of the historic grounds and buildings and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the lawn. There are four tour and lunch slots available at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Tickets include the tour, admission to the museum and a boxed lunch from Main Street Café & Catering. There are 20 tickets available per slot. The cost is $30 per person.
The Knob Creek Vineyards and Historical Area is located in the heart of Johnson City on acreage that has been owned by the Sherfey family since 1885. The site is a functioning farm and vineyard that has been in continual operation for over 200 years earning Knob Creek the designation of being a Century Farm by the state of Tennessee.
In addition to the vineyards and farm at Knob Creek, there is a two story museum on site, as well as several historical structures including a log cabin, caboose, tobacco farm, weaver’s cottage, and historic dairy cellar.
Some of the buildings, such as the Duncan Cabin, have been well preserved on the site and are available for tours.
The site was home to George and Margaret Holley. They were instrumental in preserving local history, especially the history of the Knob Creek community. They started the museum and today their daughter Deanna Carey cares for the collection of thousands of artifacts.
Please note that these are historic buildings and they include stairs, uneven ground and tight spaces. Walking shoes are required for this event.
“This is the perfect event for Mother’s Day weekend,” said Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason. “Bring mom out for a lovely picnic and some fascinating history.”
This event, which is a fundraiser for the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance and the Knob Creek museum, will also be a chance to see the Knob Creek Museum before it opens for its 2023 season.