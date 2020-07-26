It’s time to dust off those handed-down boxes of recipes and spill the beans on those secret family dishes.
The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is looking for submissions from area residents for a community cookbook, leading up to the Taste of Tennessee, an online Appalachian food festival.
Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason said the original plan was to focus the cookbook on Southern Appalachian dishes, but she realized a number of foodways help tell the region’s stories.
One person transplanted to the area from Philadelphia sent in a recipe for perogies his mother used to make.
“It shows that a lot of different cultures came to our area and brought their foodways with them,” Mason said. “We want to share those stories, too.”
The Heritage Alliance will accept submitted recipes until Aug. 16. Contributors may send in as many recipes as they wish, and their names will be listed in the published book with their dishes.
Mason said the organization can’t guarantee every recipe will be included, but editors will try to get as many in as possible.
Once completed, the cookbook should be available in digital form online, and Mason said the Heritage Alliance is planning a paperbound copy. Sales of the cookbook will help support the organization, which has been unable to conduct fundraising in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An inaugural Taste of Tennessee Appalachian food festival this year was to be the organization’s main fundraiser, but plans changed when the virus hit.
Programming Coordinator Megan Tewell said instead, the event will be online, with speakers from local restaurants, food store owners and historians on Facebook Live and classes and auctions on Zoom.
The Heritage Alliance hopes the Taste of Tennessee will become an annual event.
“Everybody’s so isolated at the moment, and we’re missing a sense of community,” Tewell said. “We hope food will bring us together.”
Recipe submissions may be sent by mail to the Heritage Alliance at 212 E. Sabin Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or submitted by email to Programming Coordinator Megan Cullen Tewell at [email protected].
For more information about the community cookbook, the Taste of Tennessee or the Heritage Alliance, call the organization at 423-753-9580.