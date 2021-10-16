There's nothing scarier than not having plans for Halloween.
Fortunately, we've assembled a list of activities in and around Johnson City this year.
Johnson City
• Super Spooky Saturday will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. The event is free and registration is not required. Center staff members hope to see a large turnout of ghosts, goblins and revelers for the very popular event.
This outdoor event will include free games, arts and crafts, a cake walk, marshmallow roasting, pumpkin patch inflatables and more. Children ages 2-12 are encouraged to participate in the costume contest scheduled for 6 p.m. An indoor haunted walk themed Return to Redrum Asylum will be available during the event for $2 per person. For more information, please call 423-434-5749.
• Pups and Trucks Trunk or Treat will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Memorial Park Community Center. The event is free and registration is not required, but proof of dog's vaccination is required. Pups and Trucks Trunk or Treat is a Halloween extravaganza featuring candy, emergency vehicles, and a costume contest for four-legged attendees.
Kids can climb aboard vehicles of all shapes and sizes while collecting candy at this free event. The doggie costume contest starts at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Participants must bring their own bag for candy. For more information, call 423-434-5749.
• Pumpkin Swim will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Memorial Park Community Center. The cost is $5 per person. You can register in person at the Memorial Park Community Center or by calling 423-434-5749 by Monday, Oct. 18.
The Pumpkin Swim allows kids ages 1 thgouth 15 and their parents to swim around, secure their pumpkin, and enjoy a little pool time before taking their pumpkin to the activities room for decoration. Pumpkins are limited.
• Halloween Festival will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. The cost is $1 but kids under 18 in costume receive free admission. Carnival tickets are $1 each. Registration is not required.
This annual festival features inflatables, carnival games and much more. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume. For more information, call 423-461-8830.
Jonesborough
• The 6th annual Brews and Boos will be held in downtown Jonesborough from 8 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Brews & Boos is set in Storytelling Park with a series of ghost stories featuring world-renowned storytellers Sheila Arnold, Tim Lowry and Connie Regan-Blake. The event is co-produced by the International Storytelling Center. There will be a selection of seasonal beer and cider from Depot Street Brewing.
The gates will open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10. They can be purchased by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or going to townofjonesborough.thundertix.com/events/191263
• A Halloween Costume Contest will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 in downtown Jonesborough. Participants are asked to dress up in their best Halloween costume and take a picture outside the courthouse in front of a special Halloween backdrop.
Photos should be posted on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #booinjbo and #onlyinjonesborough to be entered in the costume contest. Participants are also encouraged to tag Main Street Jonesborough. Prizes will be awarded for the following categories: children up to 9 years old, children ages 10 to 18, adults, group and people’s choice.
• Lit pumpkins will line Jonesborough's Main Street during the Jack-O-Lantern Drive-Thru from 6-9 p.m. from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31. Pumpkins can be picked up and dropped off at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St.
Pickup will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, and drop-off will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 28. There will be three categories participants can enter for prizes: kids, family and adults. Participants must write their name and phone number on the bottom of the pumpkin.
Erwin
• The town of Erwin, North Ridge Community Church and Clinchfield Federal Credit Union are hosting a Fireside Storytelling event at the Gathering Place in downtown Erwin on Oct. 29 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Bring a chair and enjoy s’mores as professional storyteller Judy Farlowe starts the night with some not-so-spooky kid’s tales from 6:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. The hair-raising, bone-chilling tales start at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
• The Unicoi County Public Library will host the It’s the Great Pumpkin, UCPL contest, in which patrons can pick up a pumpkin to paint from Oct. 19 until Oct. 23. Painted pumpkins should be returned to the library before Oct. 25 and will be displayed for voting until Oct. 29.
On Oct. 30, the winner will be announced at the library. Dressed-up library staff will also hand out treat bags while visitors can snap photos at the selfie station from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The classic door-to-door trick-or-treating will take place in Erwin on Oct. 30.