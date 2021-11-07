If you have not yet been vaccinated, or if you are eligible and have not yet received a booster, experts say now is the time to do so to boost your protection in time for the holidays.
“Now is a good time,” said Dr. Morgan McDonald, the Tennessee Department of Health’s deputy commissioner for population health. “And now is the best time, certainly for those who have not been vaccinated yet to go ahead and do that to protect yourself, protect your family before you’re gathering for the holidays. And similarly, those that qualify for a booster, to go ahead and get those boosters before they might be in more high-contact with their loved ones.”
Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift also encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, saying “it’s always a good day to start that series if you’ve not started.
“As we go into the holidays, if you’ve not yet been vaccinated, now is the time,” Swift said. “You’re not going to be fully protected by Thanksgiving, but you certainly could be protected by Christmas at this point, so it’s really important to go ahead — and if you got vaccinated today you would be a lot closer to fully protected than you are if you get no vaccine.
Even if you’ve already had COVID-19, protection from the vaccine is superior than natural immunity from infection, which wanes over time.
Studies have also shown that those who previously had a COVID-19 infection and then received the vaccine saw a significant boost in antibodies — higher than those of unvaccinated people, as well as those who were vaccinated but did not have a prior infection.
“Even if you’ve had a history of infection, a history of COVID, you need to go ahead and get that vaccine,” Swift said.
While hospitalizations are trending down from a record-breaking summer surge in Northeast Tennessee, they remain high with more than 160 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ballad hospitals. And with the virus still circulating in the community as the holiday’s approach, Swift said it’s important to get vaccinated to help avoid yet another surge, though she said it is likely cases will increase over the next couple of months.
“At this point, a lot of people are saying, you know, it’s either going to be, you get COVID and you’re not vaccinated or you get COVID and you’re vaccinated and you have a very mild illness,” said Swift. “And so, it’s really important to go get that vaccine. We want to get to the point that we can get our numbers extremely low.
“What we don’t want to do is let up on all our prevention measures, and then we all of a sudden start seeing numbers increase ever so slightly and increase and just keep increasing again,” Swift said.
Have questions about booster shots?
Who’s eligible for a booster?
Those who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine and are 65 or older are eligible for a booster, as is anybody 18 or older who has an underlying medical condition, lives in a long-term care setting or lives or works in a high-risk setting. Also eligible is anybody who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.
For more information on booster shot eligibility, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at bit.ly/3q7x6Sr.
Can I get a booster that’s different from the original vaccine I got?
Yes. In fact, mixing-and-matching your booster dose may be more convenient and provide more protection, depending on which vaccine you received initially — particularly if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Last month, the National Institutes of Health released the results of a study that looked at the antibody response of those who got a booster of the same vaccine or switched to a new one.
The study, which included 458 people, found that getting a vaccine booster from a different manufacturer is indeed safe and even found that it could produce a stronger antibody response — particularly among those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, who saw their antibody levels rise significantly when receiving one of the mRNA vaccines as a booster.
“If you got J&J ... you’re free to get a J&J booster and that’s fine,” Swift said. “There does appear to be some benefit of, especially those J&J people, going ahead and getting a booster with one of those mRNA doses, so either that Pfizer or Moderna.”
McDonald said it’s OK to go with a different brand for your booster dose, and recommended people get the shot that’s most convenient for them.
I was fully vaccinated and had a breakthrough infection. Do I still need a booster?
While there isn’t any clear-cut data on this, experts say it doesn’t hurt to get a booster. McDonald said there isn’t a lot of data on when people who had breakthrough infections should get a booster, but said “generally, vaccination is not harmful and is beneficial.”
Where can I get a booster shot?
Booster shots are widely available across the region, and you can find a site closest to you at vaccines.gov. Many locations, such as Ballad’s Community Vaccination Center at the Mall at Johnson City, do not require appointments.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP