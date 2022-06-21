On Saturday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention greenlighted COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than five years old, allowing parents across the country an opportunity to get their previously ineligible children vaccinated as soon as this week.
The move by the CDC came a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for kids aged 6 months to 5 years — and also gave approval for Moderna shots for kids 6-17. The CDC will meet again this week to consider approval for the Moderna shot for those aged 6-17.
"This is really exciting news, I mean we are thrilled that this was approved this past weekend," said Ballad Health's Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift.
Compared to their adult counterparts, both vaccines use different dosages that are fractions of the amounts given to adults. Each also has a different schedule. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is three shots over a roughly 11-week period, and the Moderna vaccine is two doses given four weeks apart.
The most common side-effect for both vaccines during clinical trials was pain at the injection site, and serious adverse reactions were rare for both as well.
Both vaccines were found to be safe and effective, and Moderna is already testing a third shot.
"For parents all over the country, this is a day of relief and celebration," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released on Saturday. "As the first country to protect our youngest children with COVID-19 vaccines, my Administration has been planning and preparing for this moment for months, effectively securing doses and offering safe and highly effective mRNA vaccines for all children as young as six months old."
While children typically do not experience severe illness from COVID-19, they are not immune from it. According to CDC data, at least 485 children aged 0-4 have died from COVID-19 in the United States. A CDC study released in April also found that approximately 75% of children have antibodies suggesting they have previously been infected with the virus.
Data from the CDC showed that children 6 months to 4 years old had the highest rates of virus-related hospitalizations among children from March 2020 to March 2022 — overtaking the rate of hospitalization among children aged 5-11 years old earlier this year. Vaccines were approved for children aged 5-11 back in October, but only about 29% of children in that age group have been fully vaccinated.
Children aged 12-17 had significantly lower rates of hospitalization, and also the highest vaccination rate at nearly 60%, though vaccines have been available for those in this age group for far longer.
"COVID is a devastating illness, really, more so than I think people realize," said Swift. "I mean you run the risk of, obviously, of severe illness, hospitalization and death, but then you also run the risk of, even though it's mild COVID (can cause) long-COVID. It really is a devastating illness so anything we can do to lessen the effects of that with vaccine, with prevention, certainly is something we want to do.
"And our children have not been spared even in this region," Swift continued. "We've had hospitalizations of the youngest of the youngest patients, and that's not something that we ever want."
Where can I get my child vaccinated?
The majority of vaccines are likely to be administered at pediatricians' offices and health departments.
Swift said certain Ballad Health Medical Associates' offices have ordered the vaccines and are hoping to get them in this week, and said parents should check with their child's primary care provider to see if and when they will be getting those vaccines in stock.
"Your primary care provider or health department is going to be the main avenue to get this vaccine," Swift said.
A spokesperson for the Northeast Regional Health Office said the state has preordered doses of the vaccine and expects them to be available at local health departments in the coming days. State of Franklin Healthcare Associates also expects to receive doses of the vaccine in the coming days.
A spokesperson for Holston Medical Group, meanwhile, said the group has requested vaccines from the state but are still awaiting word on their request. HMG said parents can call to be placed on a list so they can be alerted if/when vaccines become available.
Vaccines may also be available at select pharmacies, but likely only to children aged 3 and older. Walgreens is one pharmacy offering the shots, and has appointments for children 3 years old and older at two locations in Johnson City and one in Bristol, Tennessee beginning on Saturday, June 25. All three are offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments can be made at https://bit.ly/3HFUVao.
People can also use vaccines.gov to find appointments near them as they become available.