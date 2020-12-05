With two additional deaths reported Saturday, Northeast Tennessee reached its highest weekly death toll since the pandemic began.

The two deaths in Sullivan County brought the total since Monday to 50, one more than the record set the week ending Nov. 8.

So far in December, 40 deaths in the region have been attributed to COVID-19, on the heels of a record 176 in November. Officials have reported 462 virus-related deaths in the upper eight counties since the pandemic began. Washington County leads the region with 118, followed closely by Sullivan County at 116.

Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 29 new deaths for a total of 4,095 since the pandemic began.

Northeast Tennessee by the Numbers Cases: 25,384 News cases: 411 Active cases: 2,675 (+4) Deaths: 462 (+2) Positive test rate: 29.15% Hospitalizations: 1,176 over the course of the pandemic New hospitalizations: 8

Positive test rate outpaces state

Northeast Tennessee’s positive test rate for the novel coronavirus hit nearly 30 percent as the region reported 411 new cases. The region’s two largest counties, Washington and Sullivan, accounted for more than half the total with each recording 121 new cases. All other counties in the upstate also reported new cases.

The combined positive test rate for the upper eight counties was 29.15% from 1,204 tests reported, compared to 18.73% for the state as a whole.

Active cases grow slightly in region, fall statewide

With 462 cases reaching the point considered inactive, there were 2,675 active infections estimated in the region, an increase of four from Friday. Tennessee considers cases inactive after 14 days based on the average time a patient remains infectious. Active cases represent new cases over the same period minus deaths. Under that standard, active cases in the region peaked at 2,936 on Monday.

Statewide, Tennessee’s active cases fell by 909 on Saturday to 35,270, continuing the week’s downward trend following the November surge. Tennessee’s active case count peaked Nov. 23 at 43,657. There were 4,914 new cases reported across the state while 5,794 reached inactive status.

Region nears hospitalization record

After recording eight new COVID-19 patients in hospitals Saturday, Northeast Tennessee reached 92 hospitalizations since Monday, one shy of the seven-day record set the week ending Nov. 15.

The largest number of new patients came in Sullivan County at five, taking its region-leading total to 444 since the pandemic began. That’s about 200 more than in Washington County.

Meanwhile, Ballad Health reported a total of 252 patients housed in its facilities in Tennessee and Virginia, an increase of 13 from Friday. Ballad’s census peaked at 287 on Tuesday.

Saturday’s census included 56 patients in intensive care with 36 on ventilators. Another four patients were awaiting test results.

Ballad had 44 beds available for COVID-19 care across its 21-county service area.