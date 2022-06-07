A leak in Johnson City Medical Center’s main water line put the hospital on diversion for all incoming patients except for traumas and neonatal intensive care.
High-risk obstetric patients were being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
According to a statement from Ballad Health, the leak was discovered around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Diversion, they said, was necessary due to the leak’s severity, which left some areas of the hospital without water.
All patient care floors at JCMC and Niswonger Children’s Hospital are affected by the leak, which has led to low water pressure in the building.
No patient safety issues have occurred, and patient dietary services are not impacted. Public restroom access is limited.
Visitation was being limited to one or two immediate family members per patient while crews worked to repair the leak. The City of Johnson City and Nor-Well Company are working to repair the leak, with service expected to resume ”later tonight.”