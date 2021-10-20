Eighty-two days after Cole Begley was first hospitalized with COVID-19, he left Niswonger Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

His journey was through the same hallway his twin brother Connor was wheeled through a month earlier, with many of the same healthcare workers that cheered for his brother's discharge lining the hallways to cheer for his.

"This is nothing short of a miracle that he is being able to leave this hospital and go to a rehab hospital," said Niswonger Children's Hospital CEO Lisa Carter. "The staff are so excited because it's been a very, very emotional journey for the doctors, for the nurses and certainly for this family."

Begley, 17, has been hospitalized since July 30. His twin brother was discharged on Sept. 13; both brothers left for the same rehabilitation facility.

Before being lifted into the back on an ambulance, Begley had a chance to meet a new member of his family for the first time as a new uncle — a touching moment for all who were gathered to send him off.