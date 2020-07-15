Northeast Tennessee counties reported 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday while the entire state reported 2,273 new cases, 16 new deaths and 56 new hospitalizations.
Northeast Tennessee’s increase was its third highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The single-day record was set July 11 with 83 new cases. The region had 69 new cases on Tuesday.
Washington County had the largest case increase in the region at 28 followed by Sullivan County at 10.
The region’s death toll remained at 11.
Novel coronavirus in Northeast Tennessee
By the numbers:
- 65 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,139.
- New cases by county: Carter 8, Greene 10, Hancock 3, Hawkins 3, Sullivan 13, Unicoi 1 and Washington 28.
- 11 total deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 18 new recoveries for a total of 609.
- 519 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, an increase of 47.
Tennessee by the numbers:
- 2,273 new cases and 16 new deaths reported Tuesday.
- 69,061 total cases since tracking began in March. 68,441 confirmed. 620 probable.
- The death toll reached 783. 755 confirmed. 28 probable.
- 1,585 new recoveries for a total of 39,857.
- 56 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,434.
- 25,733 new tests for a total of 1,097.053.