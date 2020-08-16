Northeast Tennessee counties reported more than 3,000 active cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, with about one-third of them in Washington County.
The upper eight counties also reported a spike in new infections at 209, compared to 64 on Saturday.
The rise in cases correlated with an increase in testing, so the rate of positive tests dropped from 7.51% Saturday to 6.22% on Sunday. No new deaths were reported for the second consecutive day, while the entire state posted 21 new fatalities.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 209
- New cases by county: Carter, 26, Greene 42, Hancock 0, Hawkins 32, Johnson 28, Sullivan 26, Unicoi 5, Washington 50
- Total cases: 5,080, including 4,894 confirmed, 286 probable
- Total cases by county: Carter 634, Greene 605, Hancock 84, Hawkins 572, Johnson 349, Sullivan 1,197, Unicoi 184, Washington 1,455
- Net new active cases: 195
- Active cases: 3,151
- Active cases by county: Carter 477, Greene 428, Hancock 57, Hawkins 411, Johnson 299, Sullivan 365, Unicoi 107, Washington 1,007
Data analysis
Active cases continued to rise in Northeast Tennessee with an increase of 195 on Sunday, as new cases outdistanced recoveries. Only Hancock County saw zero gain. All other counties reported increases led by Washington County at 49 and followed by Greene County at 41.
Active cases have fallen just one day in the last 48. They have increased 59.6 percent since Aug. 1.
The region’s level of active cases reached reached 617.4 per 100,000 people up from 579.2 on Saturday. Remote, rural Johnson County's infections continued to be of concern with the largest rate by far at 1,681.7, compared to 231.5 in the region's most populous county, Sullivan.
Washington County continued to have both the largest number of overall cases (1,455) since the pandemic began and active cases (1,007). Washington County’s rate was 744.9 active cases per 100,000.
Testing
There were 2,003 new new tests reported from the region Sunday, compared to 959 on Saturday. There were 322 positive results for a rate of 6.22%, less than the state’s overall rate of 9.71%.
Hospitalizations
- New hospitalizations: 1. Total over the course of the pandemic: 315.
Cases among school-aged children
Northeast Tennessee counties reported 26 new cases among ages 5 to 18, more than twice Saturday's total of 11. Johnson and Washington counties had the most new cases with seven each. The region had totaled 518 cases in the age group over the course of the pandemic. Washington had the most at 151 followed by Sullivan at 106.
Mountain Home VA
There were 58 active cases across the Mountain Home James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center system, an increase of two from Saturday The system has reported a total of 272 cases over the course of the pandemic and eight known deaths.
The VA has not stated where the deaths or cases are concentrated among Mountain Home’s clinic in the region, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- New cases: 1,961
- Total cases: 133,708, including 131,383 confirmed, 2,325 probable
- Net new active cases: 1,385
- Active cases: 39,687
- New tests: 27,495
- Percent positive: 9.71%.
- Total tests: 1.855 million
- New deaths: 21
- Total deaths: 1,366, including 1,324 confirmed, 42 probable
- New recoveries: 555
- Total recoveries: 92,655
- New hospitalizations: 34
- Total hospitalizations: 5,847 over the course of the pandemic
Analysis
The net number of active cases increased again on Sunday — by 1,385. Still, the 39,687 total was lower than the peak of 40,492 on Aug. 9.