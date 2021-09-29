While the state has seen a reduction in its supply of monoclonal antibodies from the federal government, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Wednesday the state still has enough of the coronavirus treatment available to supply all of the state's providers.

Piercey said there were two key reasons for this: a decline in demand statewide as new infections fall, as well as higher than anticipated supply from the federal government. In the first two weeks since the federal government took control of the allocation process, sparking fears of a shortage in the treatment, the state received more doses than expected, which coincided with a drop in demand as new COVID-19 infections decline.

"This allocation process changed right around the same time we were topping over the peak," Piercey said. "So, the factors lined up in our favor thankfully."

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Department of Health recommend providers follow guidance from the National Institutes of Health's COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines in the event of a major disruption in supply. According to those guidelines, usage of the treatment should be limited to those who have not yet been fully vaccinated and are at high-risk for severe illness, as well as those who are vaccinated and immunocompromised.

The recommendation came after the federal government announced it would begin limiting supplies of the treatment due to seven hard-hit southern states, including Tennessee, receiving 70% of the nation’s shipments of monoclonal antibodies.

There has not been a need to limit who receives the treatment beyond prohibiting the use of the treatment for post-exposure prophylaxis — or giving it to those who have been exposed but haven't tested positive. Piercey said that, while supply dropped from around 7,600 doses over the last two weeks to 6,300 this week, "we were able to supply all 220 providers, and actually had a few doses left over that we sent out to some of our higher volume providers to give them a little cushion."

"I am optimistic that supply is going to hold and that we're not going to have to do any other prioritization for the foreseeable future," Piercey said.

Ballad Health officials said their supply is also holding steady, and that they are "very assertive in making sure we are able to get that out there" and will continue working with state officials in Tennessee and Virginia to ensure they have adequate supply.